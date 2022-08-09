Home sellers still making record profits, report says

Forget, for a moment, what you’ve heard about a housing correction.
Home sellers continued to rake it in at the fastest pace in more than a decade in the second quarter of the year.
Record-high home prices helped them to sell their properties for about 55.5% more than what they originally paid for them, according to a recent report from real estate data provider ATTOM.
That translated into the average home seller earning a $123,869 profit on the sale of their condos and single-family abodes over a short time span. Sellers in the second quarter spent only an average of 5.87 years in their homes before putting them on the market, according to the report.
“Home sellers in the second quarter continued to benefit from the rapid growth in home price appreciation the country has experienced over the past few years,” Rick Sharga, ATTOM’s executive vice president of market intelligence, said in a statement.
“While price growth may slow down as higher mortgage rates dampen demand from prospective homebuyers, home sellers should continue to profit.”
In addition, all-cash purchases made up just over a third, 35.4%, of sales in the second quarter. That’s the highest percentage in eight years.
Sellers in Florida experienced the biggest increase in their paydays over the past year as Americans flocked to the Sunshine State during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the Fort Myers, Florida, metropolitan area, sellers received on average about 90.9% more than what they paid for their homes—compared with 47.1% a year earlier. The city is a popular retirement and vacation destination.
Metros include the main city and surrounding towns, suburbs, and smaller urban areas. Only metros with at least 200,000 residents and a minimum of 1,000 sales of single-family homes and condos in the second quarter were included.
“Florida has seen a huge influx of out-of-state purchases from both traditional homebuyers fleeing from high-priced, high-tax states like New York and from investors looking for affordable fix-and-flip and rental properties,” Sharga said.
“This influx was fueled in part by employees now having the opportunity to work from home, and opting for a more affordable location which also offered a high quality of life. Florida home prices were a relative bargain compared to states like New York, New Jersey, and California.”
The rest of the metros with the highest year-over-year jump in profits were mainly in Florida, with one in Mississippi, and Yuma, which was at 77.8% compared with 42.7%.
This report was supplied by Realtor.com.
Meanwhile, profits fell annually in only 20, or 11%, of the 183 metros that ATTOM analyzed. Those included some areas of Oregon, Hawaii, Maryland and New York.
Eight counties in the Chicago metropolitan area and six in the New York metro were among the 50 most at-risk real estate markets in the nation, according to a recent report from ATTOM. The rest were mostly on the East Coast, particularly in the Cleveland and Philadelphia metros, in the Midwest, and in inland California.
The report was based on housing affordability, local unemployment rates, foreclosures rates, and the number of mortgages where homeowners owe more than their properties are worth in 586 U.S. counties in the first quarter of 2022.
Realtor.com provided this report.
