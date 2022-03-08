It may not come as a big surprise, but Scottsdale is home to more short-term rentals than the entire city of Phoenix.
Scottsdale had 5,321 short-term rentals at the end of 2021 listed with Airbnb and/or Vrbo compared with 4,365 in Phoenix, according to AirDNA, an independent agency that monitors the performance of more than 10 million properties listed on one or both of those online platforms.
Ahwatukee accounted for only 175 of those Phoenix short-term rentals, with 99 in 85044 and 86 in 85048, AirDNA data show. The 85045 ZIP had only 11 homes available for short-term rent.
The AirDNA data show that the while the vast majority of the Ahwatukee rentals are full houses, some are studios or only private rooms in a home. Average daily rates for Ahwatukee rentals range widely, from $60 a night to as much as $462 a night. The Phoenix average nightly rental rate was $164.
And the average rating of the Ahwatukee rentals on Airbnb also varied to a degree, according to AirDNA.
For example, rentals in 85044 have an overall rating by users of 4.37 on a 5.0 scale with 72% of all rentals having a rating of 4.5 or better. By contrast, 85048 has an overall rating of 4.8 and 91% of all rentals had a rating above 4.5. For the 11 homes in 85045, the overall rating is 4.92 and all were rated above 4.5.
And while most of the Phoenix rentals offered amenities internet, washer-dryer and kitchen, just under a half have a pool and far fewer feature a hot tub. Ahwatukee rentals do better on swimming pools, with more than 60% of equipped with them, and slightly better with hot tubs, but is about on par with Phoenix when it comes to cable TV with only about a fifth of homes offering the amenity.
While Phoenix takes a backseat to Scottsdale in the Valley in terms for the number of short-term rentals, it offers more places to stay than some of the bigger destination towns and cities in Arizona.
For example, there are 2,532 rentals in Sedona, where officials and business leaders have expressed alarm at the lack of affordable housing for that city’s huge number of workers in the hospitality industry.
Tucson has 3,414 rentals while Flagstaff has 1,830, according to AirDNA.
And Phoenix beats the next two Valley cities in the number of available rentals: Mesa has 1,040 and Tempe has 965, according to AirDNA.
While the total number of Phoenix short-term rentals dipped in mid-2020 amid the early months of the surging pandemic “more properties came back online in spring of 2021 as bookings picked up again,” said AirDNA spokeswoman Madeleine Parkin.
“One thing to bear in mind is that supply in short-term rentals is much more flexible than in the hotel world,” she continued. “Property managers can choose to take their property offline one month, for personal use or longer-term rents, perhaps, and then return to short-term rental when the market is more profitable – for example, in the high season, if that’s summer or winter.”
Airbnb and Expedia Group last week released new data on the economic impact of short-term rentals in Arizona, showing the industry is big business in the state.
Short-term rentals generated 75,543 jobs in Arizona alone. That translated into $6.57 billion in economic impact. Tax revenue was a little over $538 million.
In Maricopa County those numbers were 41,134 jobs, almost $3.58 billion in economic impact and just shy of $307 million in tax revenue.
Meanwhile, Airbnb released year-end data outlining its efforts to try to combat and stop unauthorized parties in Arizona throughout 2021.
In the summer of 2020, Airbnb took action to ban parties on its platform as part of its mission to prioritize public health in the early days of the pandemic as well as to try to prevent community disruption and wild parties.
To help enforce its party ban, the company rolled out a number of strategies aimed at trying to block and stop potential unauthorized parties while promoting safe and responsible travel.
Most prominently, in 2020 Airbnb announced a new policy that restricts guests under 25 without a history of positive reviews from booking entire home listings in their local area under certain circumstances. These guests are still allowed to book private room listings where generally the host lives on site.
In 2021, this “Under-25” anti-party policy blocked or redirected approximately 11,000 people in Arizona from making local entire home bookings.
Additionally, certain times of the year are more likely to encourage attempts to throw unauthorized parties. To help enforce its party policy during events like the 4th of July, Halloween and New Year’s Eve, Airbnb introduced new rules to strengthen hosts’ protection against unauthorized parties over those weekends.
The anchor of this plan for these weekends was a ban on one-night bookings in entire home listings for guests without a history of positive reviews.
That impacted over 3,200 people on the 4th of July, over 2,100 people on Halloween and over 2,900 people on New Year’s Eve.
“The great majority of guests treat their hosts’ homes and neighbors with the utmost respect,” Airbnb said in a statement. “These initiatives are about trying to find the needles in the haystacks and stop potentially disruptive parties in service to our hosts and neighbors.”
While rowdy behavior has been a major issue for Scottsdale authorities – and to a somewhat lesser degree in Chandler, which has only 649 rentals – the issue appears not to be much of an issue in Phoenix, judging by the virtual absence of any discussion by Phoenix City Council.
Still, cities and towns throughout the state have been lobbying for the Legislature to loosen its grip on the issue of short-term rental regulations that it took away from municipalities in 2016. That grip was loosened a bit in 2018, when lawmakers allowed municipalities to impose fines on rental homeowners whose properties become rowdy party houses.
Now, some lawmakers have introduced bills in the current session to get the state completely out of regulating them and return that power to municipalities.
That effort has split the Republican delegation, as Chandler Sen. J.D. Mesnard submitting a weaker bill that would return only a few powers.
The issue has been divisive in past legislative sessions, with many short-term rental owners appearing to testify against any efforts to curb their ability to use their property in any way they see fit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.