West USA Realty Ahwatukee announced its 2021 top Realtors and honored 14 other Realtors for years of service that total 205 years.
West USA originated its first office in Phoenix in 1986 and became of the largest real estate firms in Arizona, growing from one agent to over 3,000 serving the Valley.
The Ahwatukee branch opened 33 years ago and is still in the same location, 4505 E. Chandler Blvd., STW 170, Ahwatukee with over 220 Realtors.
In all, 10 agents have logged 30 years of service, 13 with 25 years, 16 with 20 years, 24 with 15 years and 66 with a decade on the job for West USA Realty.
The Ahwatukee branch also has gained a reputation for numerous charitable endeavors partnering with Horizon Honors Key Club, Kyrene Resource center and Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club.
The four Realtors with awards of excellence and Top 1% Producers companywide are Lisa Miguel, Geno Ross, Ryan Gipple and Kim Healy. Gipple also was saluted for top business opportunity (volume) company-wide
Miguel also garnered #1 in the Ahwatukee office. Marty Griffin was awarded the Culture award and 10 years of service. Joining Griffin for 10 years of service were David LaFountain, Fred Lien, Carlos Martinez, Jim Parker, Kelly Pedraza and Henry Fillion.
Saluted for 15 years of service were Stacey Lykins, Tony Ficara, Marcy Lobliner and Peggy Underwood.
Honored for 20 years was Marta Cubillo while honors for 25 years of service went to Steve Garvey. Saluted for 30 years of service was Fred Foley.
Information: Donna Leeds at 602-942-4200.
