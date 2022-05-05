Expert sees rents slightly decreasing, supply increasing

A leading Valley residential real estate analyst is calling out media reports of a continuing surge in rent, saying the most recent data from the Phoenix metro housing market shows rents are starting to fall slightly, available rental units are increasing and nervous landlords are starting to offer deals to attract tenants.
Over the last few weeks, the Cromford Report has been identifying data that prompted it to state on April 22: “Almost everybody is saying rents are going up. Not in Phoenix, they’re not. With rents going down and mortgage rates and home purchase prices going up, the argument for buying over renting is starting to look significantly weaker.”
It’s more than just inventory of single-family homes, townhouses and apartments that is prompting that statement.
The Cromford Report noted that inventory of for-sale homes also is rising while the number of closings is trending downward.
“At the moment the number of homes for sale remains very far below normal, but we have seen before how it can increase sharply if more sellers emerge just as demand is declining.”
Stating that the sellers market is slowly deteriorating in 17 major Valley municipalities, the Cromford Report said that between mid-March and mid-April, Cromford Report noted:
“We have seen a 34% increase in the number of new rental listings added to ARMLS (Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service) compared with the same four weeks in 2021."
It added there has also been a
20% increase in the number of rental homes available in Phoenix on the Progress Residential web site over the past four weeks.
Cromford Report is not saying rents are heading back to pre-pandemic levels – a scenario no housing expert anywhere is saying is on the horizon.
But what it means, it said, is “renters of single-family detached homes are seeing far more choice than they did last year and we are starting to see homes advertised with ‘the first month’s rent is free.’ Rental supply is particularly strong in Gilbert.
“This appears to be a significant turnaround in the rental market and it does not seem to have been recognized by the media outlets, who are mostly still referring to rising rents. That is so 2021.”
Meanwhile, for those trying to buy or sell a house, the data is mixed but leaving no one much to necessarily cheer about, according to the data supplied by the Cromford Report and various other sources.
The Cromford Report has developed an index for 17 Valley cities that measures how far each is tilted toward either sellers or buyers, with 100 indicating a balanced market.
While indices in all 17 submarkets were pointed downward last week, the lowest threshold was 210 in Buckeye whole, the highest was 537 in Avondale. Phoenix was just under 422. That means all the markets are still weighted heavily toward sellers.
Cromford noted that while overall market conditions are rapidly changing, “prices will continue to rise for many months since they are trailing indicators of market conditions.”
In a report April 30, it looked at monthly average sale prices in the 17 Valley submarkets it monitors for 17th week of 220 and compared it to that of this year.
The average percentage different between the old average price and the current one was at least 50% in all but three of the 17 communities: Tempe, 48%; Sun City, 46% and Fountain Hills, 34%.
Fountain Hills: it posted the fourth highest average sales price in the Valley with $922,843 – behind only the three communities with seven-figure average home sale prices: Paradise Valley, $4.35 million; Scottsdale, $1.46 million; and Cave Creek, $1.15 million.
