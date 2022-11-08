Follow these steps for ‘Subject to’ transactions

Over the last several years, we have received a number of questions or inquiries about “Subject to” real estate transactions.
For those of you unfamiliar with this type of real estate transaction, below is an explanation of how these deals work. For those of you that have some familiarity with this type of deal, we have outlined some tips to consider before entering your next “Subject to” transaction.
A “Subject to” real estate transaction occurs when a buyer purchases a property with an existing mortgage with the existing mortgage not being paid off at close of escrow.
Under these scenarios, the buyer takes over the property via a deed from the seller and the seller is still obligated to pay the mortgage. The buyer makes the seller’s mortgage payments and the seller’s lender is not informed that the property has been transferred to the buyer.
In general, sellers that are “distressed” or behind on their existing mortgage payments or are already in foreclosure are the most common types of motivated sellers for “Subject to” deals.
By entering into a “Subject to” transaction, sellers can avoid foreclosure and the negative impact that it has on their personal credit. Additionally, sellers will now have monthly on-time payments shown on their credit report while the buyer makes the payments on their mortgage.
The benefit of a “Subject to” transaction for buyers is that buyers will be able to purchase real estate without obtaining traditional financing and can avoid paying the associated fees and costs.
“Subject to” deals are not without risk. One risk includes the possibility that a seller could file for bankruptcy.
If this occurs, the seller’s lender could foreclosure upon the property and cause the buyer to lose their investment.
The primary risk for a buyer is that the seller’s lender triggers the due-on-sale clause found in most conventional mortgages and call the loan due for violating this clause.
Whether this is the first time you’ve heard of a “Subject to” transaction or you have been a party to them in the past, it is imperative that you consider the following tips:
1. Review and understand existing loan terms and utility obligations. If you are a buyer, be certain to know whether the loan you are going to be paying is fixed-rate or adjustable. Additionally, determine whether insurance and/or taxes are included in the monthly payment.
Similarly, be certain that utility payments are up to date and have a good understanding of which, if any, utility balances you will assume.
2. Look at the buyer’s creditworthiness. If you are the seller in a “Subject to” transaction, you need to make sure that the prospective buyer has the income to make the mortgage payments on time.
3. Consider some advanced techniques. In order to finalize a “Subject to” transaction, the parties may need more than a “Subject to” contract or a “Subject to” addendum, which are standard documents in these deals.
Specifically, the parties may need wrap-mortgage loan documents and/or traditional seller-carry financing documents in order to finance the buyer’s down payment and/or any shortfall between the purchase price and the assumed mortgage.
Another advanced technique is to form a trust to hold the real estate. Some buyers and sellers want to avoid triggering the due on sale clause found in most conventional mortgages and, in such circumstances, the parties may wish to place the property into a trust and sell the beneficial interest in the trust so that the seller’s lender will not know that the seller has conveyed the property (thereby triggering the due on sale clause).
It is always best to speak with a real estate attorney about the legality of setting up a trust.
4. Payments to an intermediary. Anyone engaging in a “Subject to” transaction must place a certain degree of trust in the counter-party.
For “peace of mind,” it is usually wise to have a qualified intermediary (such as a title company or other 3rd party) collect and send in monthly payments.
“Subject to” transactions are a very powerful way to buy real estate. These transactions, however, are not without risk.
If you need more tips or have questions about “Subject to” transactions, feel free to email me at PMacQueen@medalistlegal.com or call 602-767-0049.
