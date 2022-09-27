Constable Corner: evictions can be challenging, dangerous

Welcome back to Constable’s Corner! Last time I discussed different scenarios that Constables face while executing evictions. Let me reiterate, the most important thing I shared in my last column: turn in your keys if you are faced with an eviction.
You will still have a judgment and owe money but you will avoid an
eviction on your record which will last for seven years.
This week I will discuss health and safety evictions and “exclusive use” evictions. Health and safety evictions get executed for various reasons. Health encompasses various scenarios including hoarding and extreme lack of cleanliness. Safety can include threatening behavior, brandishing weapons as well as drug flop houses.
Many dwellings are incredibly unkempt, but a typical lack of cleanliness is not a reason for evictions. Evictions occur when the smell and clutter start to affect neighbors with adjoining walls. Bugs infiltrate surrounding units and create a larger problem. I have been in units where the little fruit fly gnats are so big they are the size of healthy flies.
The smell is so bad that I have to put Vicks under my nose and wear a mask, cover my head, and wear gloves and footies. There can be animal feces in every room and in some cases the floor has so much garbage on it you can not see the floor. These tenants have been given opportunities to clean up & rectify the problem before the final step of eviction.
Unfortunately, many of these people have mental health issues and are not capable of remediation.
On the safety side it typically addresses threats. Tenants will threaten each other, maintenance staff, management or will have a guest that does so. It will go from verbally threatening to physically and then the all mighty guns come out. Many tenants get evicted because a guest had a gun, in that case the tenant is responsible for who is visiting them.
An angry tenant with a gun is the reason my friend and sister constable was killed in a triple murder/suicide during an eviction in Tucson in August. Our jobs are dangerous and we must take every precaution available to us at all times. If you are being evicted do not be surprised if we ask about weapons in the dwelling. We do that to protect the public, the tenant and ourselves.
Another court order we serve is an order of protection. An order of protection may include various forms of legal protection such as removing firearms from the home, adding other people to the order and exclusive use of the home.
It is served on a person that is harassing or intimidating someone known to them. When an order is granted and the parties live together, someone has to move out. This causes very high tensions. In most cases, the plaintiff gets “exclusive use” of the dwelling. When we serve an OP with exclusive use we have to wait for the defendant to gather their things and leave. They are not happy, to say the least. When they come back to the residence for any reason they typically are required to have a police escort.
There are situations where people not really known to each other, like neighbors will get an injunction against harassment. An injunction against harassment orders a person to stop harassing, annoying or alarming another person. A relationship does not have to exist between the two parties, as is required with an order of protection.
In many of these situations I do my best to assist as much as I can by providing resources. I have called Adult Protective Services for vulnerable adults with mental health issues and animal control for at risk pets.
Bridget Bellavigna is the constable serving all of Ahwatukee as well as parts of Tempe and Guadalupe. She serves the Kyrene Justice Precinct with Justice of the Peace Sharron Sauls.
