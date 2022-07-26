How inflation can impact resident, business leases

After enduring the COVID-19 pandemic and navigating around a barrage of state and federal executive orders inhibiting landlords’ ability to carry out eviction actions, landlords and tenants are now living in a world facing the highest rates of inflation since the Great Inflation period transpired during the 1970s.
High inflation in the overall economy is translating into higher rent being demanded by landlords and carries key implications in the landlord-tenant space, especially since most landlords and tenants have not paid much attention to it lately since inflation has not been a significant news headline in decades.
Also, long-term leases – especially commercial leases – usually provide the tenant with an option to renew the lease several years in the future from when the original lease is executed.
Some leases (mostly commercial) have provisions addressing inflation in connection with the renewal period in the event a tenant exercises a negotiated option to renew the lease.
Extra attention and care should be used in drafting options to renew in leases.
Landlords may want to negotiate shorter rental periods and/or have lease provisions addressing escalating rent that accounts for rising rental rates in any renewal period, while tenants should attempt to negotiate rental rate “locks” or modest rent increases.
It is important to note that most leases provide the tenant with the option to renew the lease.
The option must generally be exercised in writing and in accordance with the option to renew clause. If the tenant does not exercise the option to renew but remains at the premises, the tenant will be considered a “holdover tenant.”
Lease provisions addressing holdover terms usually contain a higher rental rate and the holdover period runs month-to-month (meaning the holdover term can be terminated with 30 days’ notice).
Many tenants are left scrambling at the end of their lease periods and do not want to renew their lease at a higher rental rate. Ultimately, if the lease is properly terminated by the landlord, the landlord could proceed with an eviction of the tenant.
In the residential context, the landlord is not permitted to “lock out” the tenant.
Under the Arizona Residential Landlord Tenant Act, the landlord must proceed with a judicial eviction and obtain what is called a Writ of Restitution from the eviction judge.
In the commercial realm, if the lease permits a “lock out” remedy, the landlord may simply change the locks if the tenant has defaulted under the lease and need not pursue a judicial eviction.
Of course, a landlord cannot raise rent or charge the tenant unauthorized fees in contravention to the lease terms. In all cases, the parties should follow the lease.
Patrick MacQueen and Benjamin Gottlieb created a different kind of law firm using state of the art legal software and technology combined with award-winning legal minds to provide the best real estate representation available. If you have additional questions, contact Ben Gottlieb at 602-533-2840 or ben@mandglawgroup.com.
