In the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19), Arizona dental offices are among the businesses anxiously awaiting further information in the coming days that will determine their operating status.
On March 15, the Arizona dental board, at the request of the American Dental Association, mandated state dental offices adhere to practices to enhance public safety.
“This includes closing down elective services, things such as routine fillings and cleanings – anything non-emergent,” said Dr. Rashmi Bhatnagar of BellaVista Dental Care. “What most offices have been doing is treating patients who are dealing with pain.”
Still, even in these cases, Bhatnagar says dental offices are continuing – and enhancing – precautions while dealing with patients, who, upon arrival, are asked to wait in their vehicles until they receive a call or text to enter the building for their scheduled appointment.
“While we always practice CDC standards of care, a patient may see extra precautions being taken, depending on the procedure being performed,” says Bhatnagar. “Because dentistry produces aerosol, and COVID passes by aerosol, you may see us in a face mask upon entry to the dental room, so you may not see our full faces. Some procedures we will be in disposable gowns, face shields and hair covers.”
Between each patient, rooms are being disinfected. Dentists are asking that patients only schedule appointments by phone, and are not taking walk-ins. Family members, if accompanying, are asked to wait in vehicles, and any patient with a fever will not be treated in person, though they may be prescribed medications to deal with pain.
Still, Bhatnagar says she, and other dentists she’s spoken with, feel optimistic about the possibility of fully reopening – a decision that the ADA and state board could come to as early as May 1.
“We’re all anxious and comfortable to get back to work fully,” says Bhatnagar.
