Sometimes God comes right out and tells us what to do. Matthew 7:12 says, “Treat others the way you would like them to treat you.”
Now it doesn’t get much more black-and-white than that. At other times, He can be more subtle. Jesus often spoke in parables and afterwards his disciples had to say, “What in the heck were you talking about back there?!”
After a couple of times reading through the Bible, I noticed the number 40 kept popping up. It started in the Old Testament with the Great Flood lasting 40 days. Then Moses spent 40 days on Mount Sinai getting the Ten Commandments from God.
After that, the Ninevites were given 40 days to repent and the spies spent 40 days checking out the Promised Land. And guess how many days Goliath taunted the army of Israel before a shepherd boy named David “rocked” his world? (hint: it’s between 39 and 41.)
In the New Testament, one of the first things Jesus did to begin his ministry was go out into the desert and fast for 40 days. And after he died and rose from the grave, he stuck around for 40 days before ascending back up to heaven.
Rather than chalk it up to mere coincidence I kept thinking, “Is God trying to tell us something by doing things in 40-day chunks of time?”
Then one day I was thumbing through a magazine at the doctor’s office and I came upon an article about “habits.”
After talking about how we are “creatures of habit” and how significant a role our daily habits play in the quality of life we live, the psychologist who wrote it said, “It takes about six weeks to either break a bad habit or establish a new one.”
That was my “ah-ha” moment. Do you know how many days “about 6 weeks” is? It sounds pretty close to 40 to me!
God, you crack me up. You could have just told us that “significant, lasting change takes 40 days.” But instead, you give us examples of it in the Bible and then wait till we figure it out.
Today, Feb. 17, is exactly 40 days before Easter. The Catholics call it Ash Wednesday and they do a pretty cool thing.
They give up something for 40 days or do something extra for 40 days to get them thinking about what Jesus did for them on Good Friday. It’s a way to try to align more with Luke 9:23 which says, “Deny yourself, take up your cross and follow Jesus.”
I fight the sin of gluttony so I’m going to be giving up my beloved Dr. Pepper and M&M’s until Easter to remind myself to eat healthier.
I’m also a little lazy when it comes to meditating on God’s word day and night (Joshua 1:8). So, I am going to try to memorize a verse a day for 40 days. Yikes! I can’t even remember what I had for lunch yesterday.
And just for a little bonus activity, I am going to pray for our president everyday instead of criticizing him.
I encourage everyone reading this to use the next 40 days to pick a thing or two and give it a try. It’s truly amazing what doing something for 40 straight days can do for you. Good idea, God.
Brad Butler attends Mountain Park Church in Ahwatukee and can be reached at bbgolf@cox.net.
