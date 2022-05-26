A lovely woman has helped me with my nail care for 15 years.
She gently removes my wedding ring, then The Bracelet. She carefully places them in a pretty glass bowl. She is as careful with The Bracelet as she is with my wedding ring. It’s sturdy stainless steel, scratched and a little lopsided from years of wear.
For more than 50 years, I’ve worn it.
Nobody ever asks about it. Except for an observant paramedic once. I told her no, it’s not a medical alert bracelet. Just load me up and take me to the hospital, will you? And last week an Uber driver asked about it. Her dad had served in Viet Nam but had come home safe. Physically safe, she emphasized, leaving the rest unsaid.
The Bracelet isn’t jewelry.
The now-battered band of stainless steel cost me $10 in 1969. I made money by babysitting for 50 cents per hour. All my classmates were buying them. I bought mine at the Fort Worth Fat Stock Show. Earnest, long-haired college students were there to sell us bracelets and tell us how important it was to wear them in support of POWs in Vietnam.
My friends and I dug $10 from our bell bottoms and we made the solemn promise: we’d “wear them ‘til they come home.”
Our bracelets were shiny stainless steel then, and the black block letters engraved on them told us the name of a young American and the date he had been lost.
Mine read: CAPT. JERRY ROE 2-12-68
At home that night, the television news showed young American soldiers fighting a war, just like we saw every night at dinner. Walter Cronkite droned on about the day’s casualties. I didn’t really realize that meant dead soldiers just a couple of years older than me.
My dad asked me about The Bracelet. I did my best to explain what it meant. I told him about my promise. He looked at my mom and neither said anything.
Did any of us high school students understand what our shiny new bracelets really meant? I didn’t. But now, more than 50 years later, I think I do.
Mine meant that a young wife in Texas was left with a hole in her life. Was she a widow? She didn’t know. She hoped he would come home. A mom and a dad had lost a son – or had they? They hoped he would come home. Word spread through the friends that Jerry was missing. Was he ever coming home? They hoped so.
Jerry had been born into a close-knit family on March 16, 1943 in a safe little town called New Boston, Texas. He left for Vietnam after college and flew helicopters for the Army in Vietnam.
Jerry’s family and friends kept him in their prayers, praying that someday he would come home
But it’s been more than 50 years, and there’s still no word. Yet.
On Feb. 12, 1968, Jerry, his crew and his helicopter disappeared without a trace into the jungles of Vietnam.
Every day, until they died, those who loved him wondered what had happened to Jerry and his three crewmen: Wade L. Groth, Alan W. Gunn and Harry W. Brown were with Jerry that dark night.
Jerry’s parents, his beloved cousin Sandy and many others have died without answers. What about the Groth, Gunn and Brown families? They have never gotten clear answers, either. That happens in war.
Jerry’s family knew the U.S. Army helicopter he piloted had disappeared from the radar screen of his home base about 20 minutes after he and his crew departed. They were on an urgent medical evacuation mission. Jerry’s family knew there had been an intensive three-day search, per Army protocol, then all four crew members had been declared missing.
U.S. military members searched for signs of the helicopter and crew. Nothing.
Many years later, there were reported sightings and other evidence that some of the crew were alive and imprisoned in Vietnam. But nothing about Jerry Roe.
I remember feeling guilty as I went to college, because I was a girl, unconcerned with being drafted to go to Vietnam. So I did what I could, which was pathetically low-impact on my life. I kept wearing The Bracelet.
I started donating blood through the American Red Cross. I started volunteering with the American Red Cross. I read books about how the American Red Cross had been founded during the war, and was still serving during blue skies and gray skies.
Fast forward to Memorial Day 2022. Captain Roe is still not home. He’s almost 80 now. I’m almost 69. I’m still giving blood. I’m still volunteering with the American Red Cross. And I’m still wearing The Bracelet.
