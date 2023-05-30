Opinion: Congress must act on early cancer detection

When it comes to cancer, the disease may appear to be colorblind with an estimated 14,000 Arizonans dying each year because of it. But what this overall statistic does not indicate is the disproportionate burden that low-income, minority and underserved communities share in these figures.
According to the American Cancer Society, for most cancers, African Americans have the highest mortality and shortest survival of any racial group. African American men specifically have the highest cancer incidence rate in America; their prostate death rate is double those of every other cohort.
Most alarming is that nearly a third of African Americans report experiencing racial discrimination during healthcare visits. Similar challenges beset members of our rural communities, where preventative healthcare services are difficult or even impossible to access.
Addressing racial disparities, removing geographic barriers to healthcare and encouraging early screening participation are key to reversing these trends across the Grand Canyon State.
We know that detecting cancer in its infancy is the most efficacious way to improve – by an astounding 89% – the five-year survival rate. Once widespread metastasis occurs, however, there are precious few options left.
That is why it’s critical to get a jump on the disease.
Historically, this has been accomplished by early screenings like pap smears, colonoscopies, and mammograms. These technologies have saved millions of lives.
But not everyone can easily make it to a physician’s office if they live in an underserved area. There are only five earl- screen options for more than 100 cancer types, which limits oncologists’ ability to catch the vast majority of the malignancies early.
Sadly, most cancer deaths are on account of types for which no early screens exist.
We need to be able to cast a wider preventative net. Luckily, new “multi-cancer early detection” technologies can screen for dozens of cancer types at once by analyzing a sample of a patient’s blood. The benefits of these tests can be extraordinary.
Mobile units can bring tests to urban centers and rural areas that face access barriers to healthcare. In addition, tests like these can be performed in practically any community care setting, lifting the economic burden for thousands of our Arizonans.
In order for the tests themselves to be accessible, aspects of Medicare need to be updated for the benefit of seniors, who are at the greatest risk of cancer.
Washington has done this before when it acted on providing similar coverage for earlier generations of early cancer screening – mammograms, colonoscopies and the like.
Luckily, the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act (H.R 2407) would enable Medicare to immediately start the process of covering MCED tests as soon as they get FDA approval for widespread use.
The bill last year quickly grew support to more than 300 members of Congress – including both of Arizona’s Senators and six Arizona members of the House from both major parties – setting up momentum for passage this year.
For anyone who has experienced the fight against cancer for themselves or someone they love, you know how important it is to have as many treatment opportunities as possible.
There is no better time than now to encourage our representatives to give all Arizonans – and especially those shouldering a disproportionate burden of cancer – the help we deserve.
Robin Reed is president of the Black Chamber of Arizona. Info: 602-307-5200
