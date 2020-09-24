Lakes golf course should embrace housing
I’m happy for the residents of the Lakes that they may soon see the dirt lot that was once a golf course revived.
However, I would have loved to see it put to use with greater social utility. It is ironic that the community embraces what Mr. Butler says is God’s will for the land, but shouted down suggestions to install high-density housing in the now-vacant lots.
I would have thought that folks so invested in putting the land to a God-driven use would have been more open to welcoming town homes, apartment buildings or even affordable housing into our community.
Personally, I would not put donating to orphanages and disaster relief in developing countries on the same Biblical playing field as investing in a business opportunity, as Mr. Butler does.
But I’m sure Mr. Butler will bring a wonderful new recreation experience to our backyards. I just wonder when God started caring more about golf than providing housing opportunities.
-Katie Giel
Foothills resident supports HOA board candidate
After attending the Foothills virtual Candidate Forum last week and listening to all the candidates for our HOA board, one candidate stood far above the others.
Jon Samuelson, who was appointed to the board about nine months ago, is running as the incumbent. When asked what his greatest accomplishment was in these first nine months, he replied that it was listening, asking questions and learning.
Jon recognizes how much there is to learn about our community. In addition to listening and asking questions, Jon has been out in the community to see for himself the ongoing and upcoming projects and challenges the board is managing.
He has also seen the complexities of the day-to-day management of our community. In his short time on the board, Jon has gained invaluable insight and knowledge that should be valued by our members, especially with the loss of three experienced board members.
I felt most of the other candidates were vague, had misinformation and were mostly interested in finding fault with everything.
I will cast all of my four votes for Jon Samuelson.
-Mary Engbrecht
Foothills HOA treasurer questions candidate
At a recent virtual public meeting for the Foothills Community to meet the candidates for the board, one candidate stood out as someone I cannot vote for in this election. Vicky Glover answered questions regarding her past actions that every member of our association should be aware of before voting.
Within the past 10 years, Vicky has sued her homeowners’ association at her condo community. In addition, in 2019, she filed a complaint with the Arizona Department of Real Estate against the same board for which she is now running. This complaint, which our association successfully defended, cost our association approximately $5,000 of your money.
She does not appear to be willing to work issues out with others without escalating the issue to a legal forum.
Vicky Glover is not someone I want representing me on the Foothills Board of Directors.
-Sandy Salvo
Writer likes Tukee Talk for political candidates
I have lived in Arizona most of my life but had the pleasure of living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Fort Worth, Texas, for short periods of time. While in Texas, I started getting more involved in politics and was inspired to learn as much as I could.
Then my husband and I decided to move back to Arizona to be closer to our grandkids, children and family. This January we bought a home in Ahwatukee and were so excited. Our new house has a pool and a large front room to entertain and host game nights with our families.
Once coronavirus cases started to rise, we began staying home to do our part to stop the spread. Since we couldn’t do anything in person, I started to look into volunteering and finding ways to give back, so I started volunteering with the LD18 Democrats. Writing letters to my Democratic neighbors made me realize I wanted to make a bigger impact.
With the pandemic continuing to spread, I started reading more about what actions our local government was (or in this case, wasn’t) taking. The time to act was now, and I couldn’t wait to leave anything to chance. I was inspired to make sure everyone knew more about our Democratic candidates.
With that in mind, we organized a series of virtual meet and greets with a wide variety of candidates called Tukee Talk. Please join me in my journey to turn Arizona Blue in order to protect our values. https://ld18democrats.org
-Melissa Galarza
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.