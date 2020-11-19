IRC champions Native American appointment
The makeup of the appointments to the Independent Redistricting Commission is complete with the announcement of Derrick Watchman, a well-respected Apache County businessman.
As a Navajo Nation member, Derrick is the first Native American to serve on this prestigious Commission that will redraw the 2022 maps for our Arizona congressional and legislative districts. The four partisan appointees, two Democrats and two Republicans, will now collaborate on choosing an Independent to lead this group.
Ahwatukee’s lines are at stake. Your voice in the upcoming open IRC meetings to retain our school districts and healthcare movements within these lines will be vital.
-CJ Briggle
Say what you will about
Joe Biden, but….
You may or may not “like” Joe Biden. But you know darn well that he will never gas your granny so he can get a photo of himself standing in front of a church he does not attend, holding a Bible he cannot read.
-Barbara Clark
Terrorism in Ethiopia needs to be eradicated
I urge you to support the United States’ strategic and geopolitical interest in the Horn of Africa by supporting the Ethiopian government’s effort to root out terrorism and maintain law and order in the Tigray region.
The Tigray People Liberation Front, a group registered in the Global Terrorism Database, has committed criminal actions against innocent civilians. Actions being taken by the government is solely against TPLF and not the people of Tigray.
The United States should:
• Support efforts of the Ethiopian government to quell terrorist attacks and bring peace and stability throughout Ethiopia.
• Enlist leaders of TPLF as terrorists.
• Provide financial and logistical support to the Ethiopian government to combat terroristic acts.
• Work with congressional leaders to freeze the assets of TPLF leaders.
-Nurelegn Bayih
Even now, it continues to
be all about him
Throughout his campaign in the 2016 presidential election and the almost 4 years of his presidency, it’s been clear that it’s all about Donald Trump.
It’s never been about the United States
of America.
It’s never been about the citizens of the United States of America.
It’s always been about Donald Trump.
And now, with the election lost, it’s still about Donald Trump.
It matters not to him what price Americans will pay for him to get his way. There is no cost too great to him to get what he wants.
Americans have voted. Their decision has been made. This means nothing
to him.
It’s all about Donald Trump.
- Ed Kalogeros
