School opening proponent ‘cherry-picked’ data
Andy Lenartz admonishes school districts whose decisions during COVID-19 have been to “follow the science.” But when the science does not agree with the leaders’ narrative, Lenartz accuses them of rejecting the science because it does not align with their agenda.
He cites a Journal for the American Medical Association that explains COVID-19 does not appear to be as transmittable in a school setting as once thought.
Ironically, however, while scolding people for being selective in the science they choose to follow, Lenartz fails to disclose that in the very same article he cites, the experts share an instance in Israel where a large outbreak occurred in a high school where 153 cases were identified.
And more alarmingly, Lenartz fails to disclose JAMA’s other pertinent conclusion: “Preventing transmission in school settings will require addressing and reducing levels of transmission in the surrounding communities through policies to interrupt transmission (eg, restrictions on indoor dining at restaurants).”
Currently, Arizona has no such restrictions, and we have one of the highest rates of infections in the country. Apparently cherry-picking the science is okay if Mr. Lenartz is doing the choosing.
Everyone wants children back in school. However, selecting the science from an article that fits one’s narrative and then accusing leaders of rejecting science that doesn’t agree with theirs is disingenuous and misleading.
- Wanda Kolomyjec
Not impressed with Rep. Bolick’s vote effort
So, let me get this straight. Rep. Shawnna Bolick, an avowed Trumpublican, wants to be able to use the powers of her gerrymandered district seat to overturn my presidential vote to suit her and her party’s wishes.
Who among us would allow their vote to be overturned by the opposing party?
Mrs. Bolick, as Samuel Clemens, aka Mark Twain, so eloquently stated, “It’s better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt.”
Scott Price
He is proud that he’s not one of the .004 percent
I am proud to be one of the 99.996 percent of Americans who did not storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
I only hope that the .004 percent who did engage in violent protest will soon be incarcerated for their repugnant and reprehensible behavior.
-Robert Baron
Changes in Arizona’s
environment concerning
In the few years I’ve lived between Flagstaff and Phoenix, going to NAU, I’ve seen a major wildfire that consumed 2000 acres of forest (the Museum Fire, 2019), lived in the hottest Phoenix summer on record, and lived in the driest Flagstaff year on record.
There’s no denying it. The climate is changing, and it’s not holding back the punches.
As a student at Northern Arizona University, a conservationist, and an aspiring environmental chemist, I am keen to the changes in our environment. I grew up in Phoenix, but have visited Flagstaff and northern Arizona since my childhood.
Even in my lifetime, I’ve witnessed and noticed changes in our climate, at a rate too fast to be natural. It’s clear now that we need to act if we want to protect the ecosystems we love and need.
This is not an issue a single person or state can solve alone. That is why I’m asking Senators Sinema and Kelly to support the Biden’s administration 30x30 conservation plan.
-Zane Ondovcik
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.