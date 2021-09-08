Lakes course poses a health risk to community
I dutifully follow your updates in
the AFN regarding the legal battle with Wilson Gee and our golf course property. This has been on-going for almost 10 years and is a ludicrous illustration of justice.
Despite the excellent legal representation by attorney Tim Barnes, we, Ahwatukee residents and homeowners, continue to be victims of a questionable judicial process. Some additional facts may help us understand, specifically how is it that Judge Alison Bachus did not disclose her conflict until the day of the hearing?
There are reasons for local community frustration and mistrust of our legal system. Ahwatukee residents have helplessly endured almost 10 years of abuses and allowances. It is understandable how anger and mistrust is sadly pervasive throughout our country today.
The large body of untreated standing water by Lakeside, previously a lake, continues to place all of us at risk for infectious diseases such as West Nile Virus, encephalitis, mosquito infestation and even leptospirosis. This disease is found in hot tropical areas, similar to Phoenix monsoon weather and infested by animal urine. We can only guess what lives and grows in those swamps and other infected areas throughout our neighborhood.
Where are the government funded agencies that exist to protect public health concerns – Maricopa County Health Department, Department of Environmental Quality and State Department of Health?
The time for action has long passed; we need facts and hard answers. Please continue to delve and investigate and help to provide us recourse. I encourage all to get involved and support “Save the Lakes.” I love Ahwatukee and cannot tacitly standby and allow Wilson Gee, his attorneys, and his money to risk our health and destroy this beautiful community.
-Jayne Russell
Ashamed of hasty and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
The other day I went to Niro’s Gyros to get some Greek food. I decided to ask if all of the workers were Greek to strike up a conversation. I visited Greece on a school trip as a chaperone last year before COVID and thought it would be a fun conversation.
Instead, the man at the register told me he was from Iraq. I won’t go into the details of the conversation, but this was an unexpected surprise. I’ve also been to Iraq while serving as a Marine infantryman. This employee had made it to the United States per our promises, and he was the first Iraqi that I had spoken to since my last deployment in 2008.
It warmed my heart that I could witness the upheld promise. But it also made me think of the promises we have made to those who helped coalition forces in Afghanistan, namely a ticket to the United States, not to mention the promise of freedom from the Taliban’s cruel regime.
Now it seems that we may fail to deliver on both promises for many, and I am ashamed of our hasty, disorganized withdrawal. We owe those Afghans who believed in us, and we should at least uphold the promises that we still can. It didn’t have to be this way, and the blame lies with our military leaders, intelligence, and this administration.
-Cailen Dixon
Biden must protect voting rights, abolish filibuster
Biden has a choice to make: Does he want to establish his legacy as a president who fought for voting rights, or not?
In order to be remembered as a president who fought for voting rights, Biden must do more than ask the Senate to pass voting rights legislation. He knows as well as we do that bills like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act won’t make it through the Senate unless we abolish the filibuster.
Biden must publicly and unequivocally support abolishing the filibuster to clear the way for these crucial reforms. It’s time for Biden to be the leader he promised to be and call on the Senate to end the filibuster and protect our right to vote. We’re counting on him to do the right thing.
-Deborah Papaleo
Congress must pass Open App Markets Act
When I first started my business Red Canopy Management, which manages online bookings for tour companies, I prepared myself for the mundane red tape that goes into starting a business.
However, I wasn’t prepared for the monopolistic hurdles that companies, like Apple’s app store, put in place when trying to create and distribute an online app. Their tactics include a 30 percent transaction fee on all in-app purchases and self-preference their own apps.
These monopolistic behaviors have
become so harmful to developers, the U.S. Congress has taken notice. In August, the Open App Markets Act was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. This bipartisan, bicameral piece of legislation would promote a
fair app ecosystem and allow developers to innovate while providing choices to consumers.
As a business owner, I want to see these hurdles removed so U.S. tech innovators and developers grow and prosper. I urge the entire Arizona Congressional delegation, especially Representative Andy Biggs, to support and cosponsor this critical piece of legislation.
-Robert Mayer
