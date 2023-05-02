Letters to the Editor

FOX settlement won’t stop its lying; only viewers can
Nearly a year ago I wrote that accused Republican leadership in Washington of supporting “The Big Lie.” The Big Lie is the Republican talking point that Donald Trump won the election.
Of course, there are people who believed them. This is the United States, certainly our leaders and FOX News would not say such a thing if it is not true.
Well today it was made official in a United States courtroom. FOX News agreed to pay $787.5 million dollars to Dominion (a voting machine company).
Dominion had evidence that Rupert Murdoch, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingram, and Tucker Carlson all knew they were lying about the voting machines and Trump’s imaginary victory, and they told the lies anyway.
How did Dominion know that these FOX employees knew they were lying about Trump’s victory? Dominion has their texts and e-mails where they say to each other in essence, “we know it is a lie, but it is what our audience wants to hear.”
FOX paid the settlement because the lie damaged the business of Dominion. So, this does not end the lying, it simply is taking away some of FOX’s allowance money. They have approximately $4 billion in the bank.
The truth is that this settlement will not keep FOX from lying in the future about the last election or the next. They just will no longer name a real company or person.
For instance, they can still say the election was “rigged” they just cannot name a company when they do it and defame that company. Therefore, FOX is still a threat to democracy, because they can still get their followers to attempt to reverse a legitimate election, like they did on Jan. 6.
The only thing that can really shut down the lies is Americans tuning out FOX and also OAN and Newsmax since they also participated in the fraud. The Washington Post documented over 30,000 lies told by President Trump during his four-year term, and these networks are the mouthpiece of that known liar.
By comparison none of the other networks have been sued or even legitimately accused of misleading their audiences.
Keep in mind that when people accuse others of misdeeds without any evidence, they are often trying to misdirect attention from their own misdeeds. Misdirection has been the Trump/Fox game plan for many years now.
In 2017, I pointed out that President Trump was popularizing the phrase “fake news.” Well, it has been made official today in a U.S. courtroom. There is “fake news,” and it is FOX. Only Americans can fix this, by turning to any of the rational news networks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.