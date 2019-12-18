Foothills HOA board
member explains resignation
It is no secret that I was first “appointed” to this board and was told at the time – and still, believe this was done – with the full rights and authorities of the board at the time.
I was asked to join the board as part of an expansion allowing the board to reduce risks related to quorum in meetings and to become an additional resource to help accomplish even more of the volunteer work already underway.
I believe I have made significant contributions during my tenure by relieving quorum concerns on many occasions, but more importantly, focusing on improving communications and providing more information to the members at large.
We have created new board-level email access, added a Facebook page, successfully transitioned to a more robust and informative web site, created a monthly newsletter to more adequately report board meeting discussions to members who are not able to attend the scheduled meetings and developed a new quarterly Foothills Magazine – to ensure direct contact with every member of the community on a quarterly basis.
We have tackled tough issues like the 14th Dry Creek Erosion Project and the implementation process for Electronic Voting.
We have reached out to homeowners to create new committees to address the 14th Dry Creek Erosion and the commitment to update the bylaws (including term limits) in time for a homeowner vote as part of the annual meeting and election, in order to not incur additional expenses related to a special election.
This is all in addition to the regular activities related to design request management, vendor management, financial management, and the ongoing response to individual homeowners.
Your board has done all this in spite of the pressure from a small group of homeowners, who try to imply they are speaking for all homeowners but who have had a specific ax to grind.
Bottom line, they want Bill Fautsch removed, and have concealed that agenda with other distracting issues – all of which the board has either implemented or is working on at the present time. This group never launched a successful campaign to have him removed through the voting process.
I’ve witnessed the appalling character assassinations at more than one board meeting, even though no claim of wrongdoing has ever been filed by this group. Even with that, they failed in their recall election and then tried to create an atmosphere of impropriety for that election, even though they have admitted on the record the election did not break any rules and was proper.
They failed again when trying to remove him due to lack of residency when they finally accepted the fact that since Bill is a homeowner he has those rights regardless of residency, as do all homeowners.
Many of these actions cost all homeowners in additional legal fees and elections costs. And most importantly, your entire board has had to endure an ongoing trial in the media, as this group publishes opinions, creates blogs and even apparently works with the
Ahwatukee Foothill News to print articles that are one-sided, half-truths at best, and never contacts anyone on the board for their verification or explanation.
I truly thought we were turning the corner this year as we put changes in place as I described above.
I expected that this group, having made an impact of sorts on how the board could improve communication with the members, would see the effort and would actually start to be more positive regarding their treatment of the board and perhaps even some appreciation for the volunteer work that is done, rather than continuing down their path of focusing on the negative and continuing to perpetuate a storyline that is just not accurate.
Then I went out to the street on the morning of Dec. 4 and read my copy of the Ahwatukee Foothills News. Another hit piece, not written as an opinion but an actual front-page story reported by
Paul Maryniak, AFN Executive Editor. I will not contest to sound bites that Maryniak selected, but I can personally (not as a board member) suggest that he has cherry-picked comments and only reported in a fashion that stirs up readers.
Several board members are quoted by Maryniak but he never contacted any of them to verify context or even get their side of the story.
So, in spite of my previous optimism, it is obvious that we have not turned the corner. And for that reason, without further conditions, I’m submitting my resignation from the board.
I can find much better ways to spend my time in retirement, where the work I do will be appreciated rather than criticized and where personal satisfaction will not be dictated by a small group of homeowners that are on the sidelines but think they can do better.
-Gary Walker
Foothills residents tout their choice for HOA board seat
Earlier this month, one of the directors stepped down, leaving a vacancy on the board of the Foothills Community Association.
The bylaws say the board should appoint a replacement.
We strongly support Vicky Glover to be the new board director and believe she would be the perfect choice.
Vicky has broad support among the association’s members and technically she is “next in line” as she got the next highest number of votes in this year’s election.
She actually had more votes from homeowners than anyone else.
Vicky is highly qualified and has extensive experience with boards and HOA issues. She served on the HOA board for San Simeon as well as other types of boards, has regularly attended HOA training sessions for years.
She also is familiar with the statutes and laws for HOAs.
Vicky is very knowledgeable of the many issues facing our association. She attends and actively participates in all the board and annual meetings, and she in on the new “bylaws committee.”
Vicky is very savvy financially and has a spotless record, with no history of bankruptcies, judgments, liens or any type of problems with the law.
She is literally one of us as she lives here in the Foothills.
Finally, Vicky has the right temperament for the board. She is both detailed-oriented and results-oriented.
She has shown that she is willing to speak up on changes that need to be made and the issues that need to be dealt with. And she does so in a very professional, authoritative and respectful manner.
Vicky would be a tremendous asset to the board, and she would promote transparency and communication with the association’s members.
We urge our HOA’s members to contact the Board directly at fcaboard@cox.net or through Premier Management at (480) 704-2900 and tell them that Vicky is the right choice for the Board.
-Carrie & Andrew McNeish and
Dan Oelkers
Managing the holidays
with Alzheimer’s disease
The holidays are a joyful and exciting time filled with family and friends; however, they can be overwhelming, especially for those families living with Alzheimer’s disease. These four tips will help you manage the holidays easily with a loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia.
Familiarize other family members. For family members who are less familiar with your loved one or the progression of the disease since the last family gathering, it’s important to give them a heads up before the holidays.
Letting them know what to expect and how they can be sensitive and supportive to the changes your loved one is experiencing will help to ensure things go as smoothly as possible during your gathering.
Adjust expectations. Long-standing holiday traditions can put added stress on caregivers and persons with Alzheimer’s disease. As a caregiver, identify what you and your loved one can manage at this point in time and set expectations clearly for family and friends.
You can modify traditions, limit number of guests and or even pass the baton and hand off the holiday festivities to another family member to keep things simpler.
Maintain a normal routine. Stick to your loved one’s normal routine as much as possible. Too much disruption of structure can be overwhelming and lead to an increase in confusion and agitation. Think about shortening your family gatherings and consider carving out a quiet space in case they need to take a break.
Focus on meaning. Slow down and enjoy togetherness. Involve your loved one as much as you can in simple pleasures: sitting by the fire, stringing cranberries, lighting the Menorah, singing carols or sharing photo albums.
-Lori Nisson,
Banner Alzheimer’s Institute
