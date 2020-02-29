Foothills resident happy with board
A big thank you to Sandy Salvo for her factual response to the half-baked letter from Rob Doherty on a number of topics. Her response was published in the AFN on Feb. 5 under the heading “Foothills board member: The sky isn’t falling.” In case you haven’t read it, I encourage you to do so.
On a personal note I have lived in the Foothills since May of 1995, attended countless Foothills HOA monthly board meetings and numerous annual meetings.
I have always found the board to be professional and easy to do business with. I am proud to call The Foothills home.
-Jim Jochim
Foothills residents seek board changes
Readers of the Ahwatukee Foothills News are aware that a team of concerned homeowners in the Foothills Community Association HOA is circulating a petition aimed at strengthening the management of the HOA, including increasing transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to the interests of the Association’s members.
This petition drive to reform the Bylaws has received great support from the Association’s homeowners, and even from a number of the corporate members.
We are pleased to write that we are approaching the target number of 1,300 signatures, and we hope to be able to turn the petition in to the board at its meeting on today, Feb. 26.
Once we have submitted the petition in compliance with Arizona law and the association’s governing documents, the board will be required to convene a special meeting of all association members to vote on the reform package.
The petition calls on the board to convene this special “members meeting” within 30 days. If the board complies with the petition (from more than 25 percent of the total members), it will schedule this meeting in late March.
One of our main goals is to ensure that the board spends the association’s money wisely.
In this regard, in November we began explaining to board directors a way they could save the association thousands of dollars on the bylaws reform package election.
The board could bundle the mailing of the notice and absentee ballots for the reform package along with the standard notice of the annual board election and solicitation of candidates.
Hopefully, the board will heed this suggestion and avoid the expense of conducting two mass mailings to all association members within a period of weeks.
Ideally, the board will also utilize this March members meeting as the opportunity to hold a pre-election meeting where the candidates for the board can introduce themselves to the members.
Given the overwhelming support for our reform package, we are confident that the membership will vote to approve the reform package.
While the reforms will not solve all the association’s problems, they will help set it on a course that will facilitate the resolution of these problems.
Two aspects will take effect immediately, and they will apply to the May board election:
Authorization to use electronic voting (which should enhance homeowner participation);
Term limits for board directors (no more than two consecutive terms).
We want to state that it has been a pleasure meeting so many homeowners over the past few months. This experience has underscored the welcoming, interesting and diverse nature of our community.
We invite all association members to attend the board meeting at 6 p.m. today, Feb. 26, at the Foothills Golf Club, 2201 E. Clubhouse Drive.
Thank you again for your support, and please contact us if you have any comments or questions: heFoothillsInfo.com.
David Randolph and Rob Doherty
Club West resident pens ‘Ode to Edge’
I dedicate the following, “Ode to the Edge” to all the residents of Club West who stopped this development from proceeding. (Sung to the tune of “The Witch is Dead” from the “Wizard of OZ”).
Ding Dong the Edge is dead,
Which old Edge? The wicked Edge!
Ding Dong the wicked Edge is dead!
Woke up, you residents, we rubbed our eyes, got out of bed,
Woke up, the wicked Edge is dead!
It’s gone where the goblins go, below below below yo ho,
Lets open up and sing and rings the bells out
Ding Dong the merry-o, sing it high, sing it low
Let them know the wicked Edge is dead!!
Thank goodness there are many concerned citizens, and our councilman, Mr. Sal DiCiccio, who would not be bullied or pressured into a rushed transaction that would be extremely detrimental to our community.
As for the board of directors, all of you should be ashamed of yourselves given your past and continuing lack of action regarding the golf course and permitting the “Edge” transaction to go as far as it did.
By the way, when are you going to start issuing notices and fines to the owner of the golf course, given that it is not in “championship condition”, as required by the CC&R’s?
Given all of this, all the board members should resign immediately!
-Thomas Bell
QuikTrip traffic changes possible
I’d like to comment about the QuikTrip/Cottonwood Lane topic you addressed in the article of 12 February. I believe the focus at least in part on traffic analyses is the wrong issue. That focus limits thinking that can resolve the situation. The fact that the Paseo Foothills II Community has one exit road is cited but not also analyzed.
Some years ago I was responsible for the design and construction of technical facilities in communities around this country. During that period, I presented plans for those facilities to the communities and negotiated approval to proceed with construction.
Often in those negotiations to gain construction approval, I was asked as a concession to provide public improvements to the site.
Concessions that most often exceeded my initial design plans. Those public improvements included; sidewalks, fire hydrants, lighting; the building of roads and deeding them to the towns.
I am citing that information because one need only look at a map of the roads in the Paseo Foothills II Community to see that road improvements can be made.
On the western side one sees that, from the north, 42nd Street stops before it enters the community although a stub of 42nd Street exists within that community.
Once again on the eastern side of the community, alternatives exist for new connecting roads. One of many alternatives is to connect into 46th Place that then enters Frye Road exiting at 48th Street.
So, to mitigate the traffic issue the City of Phoenix in concert with the community should negotiate with QuikTrip to acquire any needed land, design and construct the additional access for that community!
-Peter Plush
‘Will of the people’
thwarted by Senate
Dear Senate Republicans:
You keep telling us that this impeachment is the Democrats’ attempt to thwart the “will of the people.” You need to stop that. If the “will of the people” had been considered, Hillary Clinton would be the president.
Anyone to whom the “will of the people” mattered would be fighting for affordable health care, clean air and water, firearms regulation, reduced carbon emissions, the preservation of our national parks and wildlands, the civil rights of minorities and humanitarian immigration reform.
But you consistently work against those things.
The overwhelming “will of the people” was for a legitimate senate trial with relevant witnesses and documents. You voted against it.
The only man who voted for it is being shunned by the rest of you.
And at last count, the number of people who want Trump removed from office now exceeds the number of those who voted for him in the first place.
That is the “will of the people.”
-Barbara Clark
History: which side will you be on?
Did you watch the impeachment hearings? I don’t mean the commentary on the impeachment, but the actual testimony.
Let me summarize. President Trump fired the Ambassador to Ukraine because she was a do-gooder. She was in the way. This was never disputed by any evidence, and Rudy Giuliani admitted it in an interview.
President Trump hires Gordon Sondland as ambassador to the European Union. Sondland gave a million dollars for the Trump inauguration. This sounds terrible but it is actually quite normal in Washington.
The reason I mention it is because you need to know that Sondland is a Trump loyalist. President Trump puts Giuliani and Sondland in charge of digging up dirt on Joe Biden – thought to be Trump’s main rival in the next election.
What does this have to do with Ukraine? Ukraine is right next door to Russia, and had been part of the U.S.S.R. Russia under the dictatorship of Vladmir Putin wants Ukraine back. It is considered the bread basket of Eastern Europe.
For this reason, Russia has taken over about 7 percent of the country and threatens the rest.
Our Congress voted in a bipartisan vote to fund the Ukrainian military to fend off Russia. It is in our interest to make sure a dictator, like Putin does not get too powerful.
What caused the problem was President Trump withheld 100s of millions of dollars to get the Ukrainian President to announce he was going to investigate a company called Burisma, which hired Hunter Biden.
It appears obvious that Biden got hired because of his name, but that is not illegal and certainly nothing the Trump children are not doing.
It came out in the hearings that the money would not be released if a lesser official made the announcement, or if the announcement said they were cracking down on corruption without mentioning Burisma and the Bidens.
In the hearing, the ambassador who gave Trump $1 million admitted that the president “does not give a sh— about Ukraine.” He goes on to say, “He cares a about bigger thing” – referring to getting re-elected.
It also came out that the investigation did not need to be done it only needed to be “announced.” This proves the investigation was not to end corruption in Ukraine but simply to benefit the Trump campaign.
The president blocked a number of White House officials from testifying even though they were subpoenaed. Before Trump was elected, he said people who plead the 5th amendment are guilty. Which is essentially what he and his staff are doing.
If it becomes normal for American Presidents to use the immense power of their office to assure they will win the next election, then we no longer will have a democracy. Whoever is in power will use any method available to say in power.
It gives other countries, ones that have their own interests at heart, the power to determine our elections. I know we think the U.S, is invincible, but history shows that democracies are fairly short lived. And when we start allowing leaders to worry more about their re-election than our country’s interests, then we are doomed.
-Barry Smith
