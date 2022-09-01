Legislature helped home care industry here

Imagine being forced to leave your aging parent someplace that doesn’t feel right because you have no other choice. Tragically, this has been the reality for many families as our state struggles with two critical challenges, inadequate funding of home care and a shrinking workforce due to insufficient wages.
Currently, Arizona offers a Medicaid home care benefit to seniors and individuals with disabilities and has a commitment to guarantee that benefit for all Arizonans. This benefit protects the rights of seniors to stay in their homes as they age or “age in place.”
Research shows the vast majority of families prefer loved ones “age in place”, in familiar environments. It allows for individualized attention and engagement, helps prevent additional cognitive decline and creates a sense of comfort not found in assisted living homes.
Surprisingly, funding home care actually saves Arizona taxpayers millions of dollars each year.
In-home care, compared to facility care, saves taxpayers $40,000 per person, per year, making aging-in-place the most preferred and most economical option for Arizonans.
Unfortunately, the past five years this crucial benefit has not been adequately funded. Since 2016, as minimum wage increased, Arizona home care funding levels haven’t kept up.
As a result, programs already working desperately to serve thousands seeking home care, have struggled. Tie their hands, as current polices and funding discussions threaten to do, and they’re rendered incapable of paying hard-working caregivers a competitive wage. This jeopardizes the entire Arizona home care network, which legally cannot set wages to reflect the urgent and overwhelming demand.
Additionally, timing has never been worse as Arizona will need 128,500 personal care aids to meet the growing needs of our rapidly aging population. That’s more than twice the number of teachers in Arizona.
The good news: we’re making progress and can thank Arizona legislators for the recently approved fiscal budget where funding for home and community-based services increased by $24.2 million for older adults and individuals with physical disabilities, and $56.7 million for individuals with developmental disabilities.
This will have a direct impact in two ways: 1. During 2022 and 2023 Arizona families can continue choosing in-home care for their loved ones and, 2. During 2022 and 2023 providers will be able to offer increased wages for employees.
We’re grateful to those lawmakers who took time to understand the complexities and voted to increase this vital funding.
However, we’ll continue to educate legislators because unfortunately the anticipated 2023 minimum wage increase and rise in inflation will likely take our 11% increase down to approximately 1% once you factor in ERE (benefits, sick time, etc.).
How can Arizonans get involved?
Understand legislators control state reimbursement rates and they must set a budget that allows providers to pay competitive wages in step with minimum wage increases.
Increase understanding of home care workers’ critical role serving one of our most vulnerable populations.
Elevate our perception of home care worker salaries. It isn’t and never has been a minimum wage job. The required certifications and skills demand twice minimum wage, the level we were paying this valued workforce in 2016.
As an industry we’ll continue focusing on improving workforce development and recruitment strategies that support career paths into health and social service professions while we advocate to overcome legislative hurdles.
Funding and protecting the home care workforce is critical to ensuring Arizonans’ right to choose in-home support for their loved one’s long-term care.
We ask Arizonans to continue using your voice and vote to ensure the valued home care workforce is able to care for our most vulnerable Arizonans in the place they most prefer – home.
Sara Wilson is CEO of Home Assist Health, one of Arizona’s largest providers of in-home care specialists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.