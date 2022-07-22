Anti-truth laws driving teachers to other jobs

I am particularly fulfilled as a teacher when I see my former students who are female embark on careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
It’s not that I believe these young women are somehow less able or qualified than their male peers to perform these jobs, and thus are worthy of extra praise. The truth is women face many unique challenges and barriers to pursue careers in STEM, a field historically dominated by men.
Because of this, I have long made it a priority in my middle school STEM classroom to highlight and celebrate women who have excelled in STEM, with important acknowledgements that these women faced barriers that weren’t placed in front of their male peers.
My female students, particularly those of color, have made many positive connections to science by learning about these often-unheralded women. These women’s stories have stimulated learning and broadened inquiry among all genders in my classroom.
The goal of education — much like my goal in highlighting women scientists, programmers and engineers — is to help students broaden their understanding of the world and ready them for adulthood.
The classroom is a space where students can encounter an accurate representation of the world around them. This not only sharpens their critical-thinking skills and better prepares them for a global society, but it can greatly help their generation build a more equitable society than we’ve achieved in the past.
Unfortunately, public education is under assault. If we are to truly prepare our children to inherit the global community of the future, we must stop the attempts by bad-faith politicians and their backers to chip away trust in public education with bills that prevent the teaching of truth and instill fear in educators.
The Arizona Education Association estimates that 10-15 percent of educators in the classroom this year do not plan to return next year. This is because we simply can no longer stand against the onslaught of legislation that takes away our already limited resources, prevents us from being honest with our students, and that tells us we cannot ensure each student feels fully valued and loved in our classrooms each day.
There are educators who absolutely love their jobs, who will not be returning to the classroom next year. I count myself among them.
As educators, we enter this profession out of a passion and love for students and a desire to walk with them as they grow and achieve things of which they did not know they were capable. We chose this profession to partner with parents and families to raise up the leaders of tomorrow.
Our students need to be global thinkers to be competitive in the global marketplace.
Legislated efforts to limit their understanding of diversity, different cultures and the peoples and histories of those cultures sends the message that some cultures and histories are more valuable than others and harms our students’ ability to effectively navigate the world around them.
As a parent, I want to know that the education my children receive will prepare them for the realities they will face. I want my children to move with confidence and grace in diverse spaces.
When I am intentional in ensuring my students are exposed to women of color in science or when my history and language arts colleagues choose engaging and complex texts from people of color for students to analyze, students’ perspectives are broadened and their engagement with the world is deepened.
Allowing students from historically marginalized backgrounds to see themselves in the classroom is not a crime, it is what best serves our students.
The anti-truth legislative efforts making the rounds are rooted in isolationism and a desire to keep groups separate. This path will only lead to peril for the futures of our students and our nation.
Removing diverse perspectives and true accounts of history from classrooms doesn’t make them any less real. We owe it to our students to prepare them for the world.
With parents and families partnering with educators to ensure a culturally responsive and well-rounded education, students can use those lessons to build a better future.
Although I have highlighted many women STEM professionals in my classroom, there is no telling how many others have had their stories ignored and ultimately lost to time, simply due to ignorance and intolerance. Let’s not let history repeat itself.
Jonathan Perrone is a STEM teacher at a middle school in Tempe. He was named winner of the 2019 Arizona Teacher of the Year Ambassador for Excellence award. He centers inquiry and equity in his teaching and in his personal learning journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.