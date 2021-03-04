Court ruling does not stop The Edge from doing anything
I am an attorney licensed to practice in Arizona and California with over 30 years of experience, including suing and representing homeowners’ associations.
In the Feb. 23, article, “The Edge: Let Club West see our course plans,” the Edge misrepresents the injunction entered in the Superior Court in lawsuit filed by the Club West Conservancy, Case number CV-2020-03577.
The injunction does not order the Edge to do or refrain from anything. It does not prohibit the Edge from “presenting any plan” to the Foothills Club West. It does not prohibit the Edge from talking to the Board, or vice versa.
(However, the Arizona HOA open meeting law, A.R.S. § 33-1804 prevents any HOA Board from taking action in a closed meeting and without notice to the owners). In fact, Footnote 4 of the injunction explicitly notes that the injunction does not infringe on anyone’s free speech rights.
A.R.S. § 33-1804 can be found here: azleg.gov/viewdocument/?docName=https://www.azleg.gov/ars/33/01804.htm. The injunction can be found here. courtminutes.maricopa.gov/viewerME.asp?fn=Civil/012021/m9427664.pdf
The injunction orders only this:
“It is ordered enjoining the Defendants and their agents and employees from scheduling or conducting a vote of the Board, or of the Association’s members, to amend Paragraph 1.1 of the Golf Course Declaration, or any other provision of the Golf Course Declaration or the Master Declaration, to authorize or permit the non-golf use or development of the property that is the subject of Paragraph 1.1 of the Golf Course Declaration.”
By its plain language, the injunction prohibits the Foothills Club West Association or that board from voting to amend the golf court or master declaration or to “authorize or permit” non-golf course development of the former Club West Golf course. Nothing more.
The court entered the injunction because it found that the FCW Board members probably violated the CC&Rs and Arizona law.
In an injunction proceeding, the court is called upon to make a preliminary but not final interpretation of the law. The court entered the injunction because the FCW Board President Mike Hinz signed and recorded document that purported to amend the Golf Course Declaration to permit only 16 percent of the FCW homeowners to approve non-golf course uses in an apparent violation of the FCW CC&Rs and of Arizona law, A.R.S.§ 33-1804.
The FCW CC&Rs require a supermajority vote of 75 percent of the homeowners for such amendments. A.R.S. § 33-1804 requires notice to the members and prohibits the board from voting on such actions unless the vote is taken in a public meeting after allowing the homeowners to be heard.
The FCW Board members approved this community changing amendment in an “executive session” (closed board members only meeting) without any notice whatsoever to the homeowners, and without any mention of having done so in the meeting minutes, or in any newsletter.
The court rejected the board’s arguments that the board members enjoy “the unfettered right to unilaterally amend the Golf Course Declaration in any way it sees fit” or that the board had any right to amend the Golf Course Declaration in any way.
As a Foothills Club West homeowner, I am voting against all of the incumbent board members because I am appalled that they felt entitled to make such a colossal decision for homeowners in secret.
The fact that Mike Hinz has spilled so much ink on the issue without mentioning how the court ruled strongly suggests that we can expect similar behavior from the board in the future unless we vote for a change.
If you are a Foothills Club West homeowner, you do not need to take my word for any of this. Please read for yourself.
-Ellen B. Davis
Recycling in Maricopa County: Tips and Importance
There exist many misconceptions about what can and cannot be recycled in Maricopa County. In fact, many people are surprised by what materials make the cut.
Here are some of the most common mistakes people in Maricopa County make when recycling and how to fix them.
We’ll also discuss the importance of recycling and how you can reduce your carbon footprint.
When we don’t recycle, waste ends up in landfills, one of the biggest contributors to soil and air pollution. As waste in landfills decomposes, it releases methane gas. Methane gas traps up to 20 times more heat compared to carbon dioxide, contributing to global warming.
According to a study done by the University of Georgia, 18 billion pounds of plastic trash end up in our oceans annually, affecting marine life and contributing to over 100,000 marine animals dying every year from plastic ingestion or entanglement.
As it turns out, the rate of recycling in the U.S. is around 34.5%, and, although about 75% of America’s waste is recyclable, only 30% is getting recycled. If the rate of recycling in the U.S. increased to 75%, it would affect the environment as if 50 million cars were removed from our streets! Nine of ten Americans say they would recycle if it were ‘easier,’ and we’re here to make recycling easier for everyone by explaining the right and wrong ways to do it and how to implement recycling in your daily lives.
Many people are often confused about where to begin with the process. However, by taking the time to research the materials that can be recycled, it does not have to be a complicated task. According to the official website for Maricopa County, materials that can be placed in blue bins include: paper (should be dry), empty cardboard, aluminum and steel food and beverage cans, and dry plastic bottles numbered 1-7. In a world dominated by technology, it is essential to know what type of electronics can be recycled.
Some recyclable electronics include monitors, printers, microphones, gaming systems, televisions, and more. Glass, scrap metal such as air conditioners and refrigerators, and tires, are also acceptable.
While there are many items that can go into recycling, some are not accepted, such as greasy pizza boxes. Pizza boxes cannot be recycled due to the grease and leftover food stuck on the cardboard.
However, cardboard with more of a waxy finish, such as microwave cardboard boxes, are great for recycling,
Another common mistake is recycling plastic shopping bags and sandwich bags; these items get caught in machines and result in them shutting down and needing constant repairs.
But there is an easy fix! Many grocery stores around the valley have bins to return these plastic bags to ensure that they don’t end up in our landfills.
Now that you know why and how to recycle, you can use that knowledge to help save the Earth before it’s too late.
Every item you recycle is one less item in a landfill or an incinerator. The future of the habitability of this planet depends on preserving the limited number of natural resources and raw materials available.
There are so many things that many people may not even know can be recycled, but with a little research, their carbon footprint can be greatly reduced.
For more information: maricopa.gov/3366/Accepted-Items-Fees.
The Climate Action Club of BASIS Ahwatukee
