Agrees with critic of Foothills HOA water practices
I totally agree with Michael Martin’s Letter to the Editor in the June 29 edition of the News. The Foothills HOA is wasting water on decorative ponds. Under no circumstances should our drinking water be used to fill the ponds.
Second, I am offended by the HOA’s stance they do not care if the golf course dries up. I lived in Ahwatukee, not far from the Lakes Golf Course ,for over 35 years. When that course was destroyed, the neighborhood was drastically affected. That decision helped us decide to relocate to the Foothills.
When a golf course is destroyed, rabid builders come in with ideas of condos, affordable housing, Montessori schools, and other unnecessary eyesores ruining the beauty of the neighborhood and the original neighborhood master plans. Mr. Martin says “everyone must cut back together.”
I agree. Maybe the HOA can pick one of the decorative ponds to be “ dried up” and turned into a green belt or graveled.
-William J. Walker
(0) comments
