No winners in the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course battle
At first glance, it may seem that the news March 10 that Wilson Gee plans to refurbish the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course and open it this fall is cause for celebration for the local golf community and especially for the affected homeowners.
A multi-year court battle is finally coming to an end and the residents have won! But have they really? In reading the article, there are a number of things that lead me to be skeptical that the re-opened course will be worthy of much celebration, especially over time.
In Gee’s own words, “it is what it is, let’s just move on,” and “I’m basically putting back the course” and “leave me alone and play golf in peace,” the lack of enthusiasm is telling. He sounds defeated, and he is capitulating because he sees it as his best option, at least for now. And the “for now” is my key point here, because Gee goes on to state later in the article that “there’s value in the future somewhere, somehow. Maybe there’s more sensible people 10 years from now.”
So let’s play developer and think about this for a moment. He has a court order to open “a golf course” on that property. Does the settlement define any quality standards that Gee must meet and maintain over time? I’d like to think so, but I’m not aware of anything so I can imagine a scenario where he restores the course at the lowest possible cost and invests as little as possible in maintaining the course conditions.
By “basically putting back the course,” Gee will likely avoid most of the costs associated with grading and sitework, irrigation upgrades, replanting dead trees, etc. He’s also not planning to rebuild the clubhouse, offer golf carts or food and beverage service. If he’s not legally required to do this, and he already feels like he’s in a money-losing situation ... well, we can see where this is going.
So then, what’s left?
Forgive my pessimism, but I fear we may be presented with the barest of bare golf courses, lacking basic services, and poorly maintained over time until it becomes only marginally less of an eyesore than it is today. He will have met his legal obligation, but not in spirit. And at some point in the future, Gee will again propose redeveloping the course into something that “feels nicer” to the community.
Mr. Gee, please, prove me wrong on this. Restore the course into something that we can all feel good about.
-Michael Nielson
Biden executive order has no comparison to Trump policy
There is no comparison to the Trump Zero Tolerance policy despite the increase in asylum seekers today.
Comprehensive Immigration Reform has been on the to do list of the Democratic Party since the last sweeping Amnesty Act under the Reagan Administration, which allowed over 11 million refugees the path to US citizenship in the country at that time.
Now, because the Biden Administration withdrew the egregious Zero Tolerance, the asylum seekers are running again to our friendlier border; and it will take time to process all those who seek asylum from their unbearable conditions in the countries they abandoned.
It’s been a fast-tracked year of reform on many issues, and I plan to be patient while the comprehensive immigration bill becomes reality during the Biden Administration.
As a friend of mine continues to remind me, unless we are Indigenous, we are all immigrants to this country we love.
-CJ Briggle
Arizona is not a liberal state, stop taking our freedoms away
Our U.S. senators and representatives are supposed to be voting to protect Arizona. Voting for the big blue state bailout is not helping the people of Arizona. Millions and billions are being given to bail out blue states who locked down their businesses and bankrupt them. Giving illegals 1,400 dollars and more is not helping Arizona either. Having open borders and inviting millions of illegals to come and receive money is not helping Arizona.
We feel for people who want a better life but this is not the way to help them. President Trump had a good policy that let people into this country but not millions at a time. Many are MS 13 gang members, drug cartel and child smugglers.
Sending millions to Iran is not helping Arizona. Voting for the equality act is not equality at all! It hurts churches, the unborn and the average American. There is nothing equal in that bill. It must be stopped.
Gun control is going to hurt law abiding citizens and leave guns in the hands of criminals. People have the right to defend themselves. We don’t want Communism. We want safe communities, the right to be free to come and go and to make our own decisions. We want the right to be able to earn a living and not be afraid of the government.
Please call or email our senators and legislators and let them know to stop passing high tax bills and bills that take away our freedoms.
-Jane Emery
