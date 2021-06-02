Time for Ducey to lead amid sham ballot audit
Local columnist E.J. Montini uses a Dr. Martin Luther King quote to demonstrate Gov. Ducey’s non-stance on the ongoing sham audit:
“There comes a time when silence becomes betrayal.”
Arizona is now the laughingstock of the nation, perhaps the world. Even though facts bear out President Biden’s triumph in last fall’s election, Ducey’s silence can be seen as approval of a process that’s designed for one thing. To keep Donald Trump in the public eye while he figures out his next political move.
Gov. Ducey has indicated that he won’t state a position because he wants the people to make up their own minds. Hah.
Gov. Ducey simply doesn’t want to ruffle any political feathers, nor does he want to doom his own political career as he follows in the footsteps of Trump.
Aren’t leaders supposed to lead? Grow a spine and do what you were elected to do.
How about it, Gov. Ducey?
-Judy Wade and Bill Baker
Congress needs to be careful with online regulation
The past 2 years have been filled with wild environmental events, social unrest, and a pandemic that has tested many of our systems. As a business community, we have been forced to look at how we accomplish the goals through somehow continuing to work.
Companies who had reservations of remote work no longer had a choice. Many brick and mortars had to adapt to online interaction with delivery or pick-up options. I hear the word “pivot” in almost every business conversation.
Digital platforms, online tools and easy access apps have enabled us to adapt. When COVID-19 forced all non-essential businesses to close, businesses across the Phoenix area – including several of my own – were thrust into an online-only environment.
Thankfully, the landscape of digital platforms available today is vast.
Between launching new online systems and creating alternative revenue streams, local business owners like myself have benefitted from technology many times over.
Communication made possible by the suite of video platforms we’re all too familiar with, including Zoom, Google Meets, and paper-free organization and cloud storage have been enabled by tools like Google Drive.
Nearly all commercial activity and community engagement moved online. Analytical tools have allowed us to analyze performance and efficiency.
As elected officials like Congresswoman Lesko assess takeaways from a recent hearing on content moderation and other inarguably important issues related to technology, they must consider the reality that the current landscape of online tools and services has truly enabled survival for businesses like mine this past year.
While misinformation should of course be addressed, and intellectual property agreements need to be adjusted to better reflect personal rights in ownership, significant changes to the rules of the internet that would hurt our communities’ access to technology should be avoided.
These are the platforms actively supporting small businesses like mine and many of the businesses that I serve.
-Ryan David Winkle
