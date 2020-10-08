Montero speaks for TU students, parents
As a mother of three kids currently enrolled in Tempe Union schools, I know the importance of this year’s Tempe Union Governing Board election. I want a board member who will understand, represent, and do what is in the best interest of my kids.
That is why I am proud to support Armando Montero. He grew up here in Ahwatukee and graduated from Desert Vista High School recently, giving him a fresh perspective on the needs of our students – a voice that is missing and very much needed on this board.
I have been following his work since he began his advocacy for mental health support and suicide prevention as a student at Desert Vista. His work has inspired so many students, teachers, and parents and has sparked vital conversations across the state.
I spoke with Armando recently and was blown away by the depth of knowledge and passion he brought to the conversation and will bring to the board. The district knows him and he knows the district.
Armando is running to bring a new and fresh voice that has been missing for too long. He is focused on mental health, transparency, community involvement, teacher retention, school equity, and so much more.
That is why I could not be prouder to vote for Armando Montero and I urge you to do the same.
-Leanna Williams
Corp Commission long overdue for overhaul
It’s time we elect ethical, independent, forward-thinking people to the Arizona Corporation Commission who won’t put their own interests above those of the residents of the state.
Bill Mundell, Shea Stanfield and Anna Tovar will fight against unfair utility rates that rob everyday Arizonans and will fight for renewable energy to ensure our state remains livable and sustainable into the next century.
Phoenix is the fastest-growing city in the nation, and we need affordable rates and renewable energy from a variety of sources in order to welcome the new businesses and residents who are helping to build our future.
For too long, “dark money” and a lack of transparency sullied the commission. Sandra Kennedy has been working to restore its integrity, so electing Mundell, Stanfield and Tovar will further that progress.
A majority board of ethical consumer advocates will be able to stop the corruption, ensure transparency and accountability, protect the environment, expand renewables, attract sustainable businesses, and represent the ratepayers instead of the monopolies.
Vote for the Arizona Corporation Commission candidates who have our interests at heart, not those who can be bought and sold at our expense.
-Geri Koeppel
Jennifer Jermaine has my vote for legislator
One of the many reasons I am voting for Jennifer Jermaine is because she is not afraid to stand up for what is right and is a strong advocate for women’s rights. She understands the difficulties women face every day and uses that to be a better-suited representative.
She fights for more funding for our public schools and cares about the children of our future.
As a mother, and grandmother of twin girls, I want them to know that we have strong women in our legislation who will continue to fight for us.
At 17, I became pregnant and was faced with the most difficult decision of my life at that time. I was scared, afraid and nervous. How could I possibly raise a baby while still finishing out high school? Thankfully I had options and wasn’t forced into a decision that wasn’t truly mine.
I urge you to read more about Jennifer Jermaine and her personal fight for women. I promise to work hard and vote for candidates like Jennifer Jermaine to make sure those rights do not get taken away.
-Melissa Galarza
Decency demands we all wear masks in public
Almost seven months of this and we still have to beg people to wear a mask in order to look out for one another.
I’ve heard the questions posed before, “How do you convince people to be decent? What will get through to those who choose to disregard medical advice from our nation’s leading experts?” The poor model of our President who hasn’t worn a mask insists everyone take a COVID test before they encounter him. He attempted to protect himself yet now recognizes even he has become vulnerable.
We are all in this together and we must protect one another.
Stay home if you can. Maintain distance if you go out. Wash your hands. Simply put on the mask.
Pretty basic stuff.
-Rebecca Hinton
Calling out those
‘undecided’ voter panels
I love these “undecided voters” panels on cable “news.” I call you out. If you’re “undecided,” you’ve either been living in a cave since 2017 or are flat-out lying.
-Marc McClenahan
Water, the lifeblood of Arizona communities
Seems the projected water fill to our reservoirs from Lakes Mead and Powell is falling far short of the original 2019 compact between urban and agriculture users.
Although both are sacrificing water usage, there is still a need for further cutbacks before the next round of talks in 2026.
The extreme drought and less flow from the Colorado River were anticipated when drawing the compact among the water recipients, Arizona, Nevada and California. However, those drawings are now updated by the US Bureau of Reclamation where models show greater looming shortages than originally projected.
It’s time to add the future of water to our agenda when speaking to our candidates.
-CJ Briggle
Supports candidates who work for equity
This past week, as we heard from Phoenix Police Department and Louisville Police Department, that none of the officers involved in Dion Johnson’s murder and Breonna Taylor’s murder will be charged in their deaths, I was reminded of a post I made on Facebook expressing support for the Black Lives Matter movement almost four years ago.
To say that I am saddened, but not surprised, that this still is as relevant today as it was then, is an understatement.
I am a wife to a black man and mother to a biracial son. I will be the first person to tell you that I was naïve in thinking that racial discrimination and profiling would not affect my family.
I thought this would never happen to my son because he’s a good kid, we raised him right, he goes to a good school, and we live in a good neighborhood.
I was wrong. At age 8, after Trayvon Martin was murdered and numerous other unarmed black men were being killed by police, we had to have “the talk” with him that all parents of black children have with their kids.
My eyes have been opened and my heart has been broken in the 8 years since we had the first of many talks about racial discrimination, profiling, inequality and injustice that he and my husband experience on a regular basis for no reason other than the color of their skin.
The reasons I vote? I vote for candidates who value black lives while understanding that doesn’t mean anyone else’s life is any less valuable. I vote for candidates who acknowledge the disparities in education, employment and healthcare and are actively working to bring equity to all people.
I vote for candidates who believe access to voting should be expanded rather than suppressed. I vote for candidates who recognize implicit bias and discrimination in law enforcement and the justice system and support systemic reform within these institutions.
At the end of the day, I don’t hope for anything extraordinary. I just want my husband and son to have the same access, rights, opportunities and protections as I do and for them to make it home safely every day.
This is why I support candidates like Sean Bowie, Jevin Hodge, Julie Gunnigle, Armando Montero, Wanda Kolomyjec, Aaron Connor and Adrian Fontes who value the individual.
-Sherri Johnson
Won’t vote for anyone using fear tactics
Living in Ahwatukee is a dream for most of us. I’m not sure that is still true for some of us. The friendly atmosphere that I’ve always known doesn’t feel the same.
For a large group of Trump supporters, a herd mentality exists where being a Trump supporter is patriotic, and being a Biden supporter must mean you are a socialist/Marxist/communist, enemy of the American people.
So, I am speaking up.
I am a Biden supporter. I am not a socialist/Marxist/communist. I am a patriotic, caring citizen who loves this great country. I am a moderate Republican woman who doesn’t even recognize the Republican party anymore. I am from another generation, where politicians working across the aisle were appreciated instead of condemned.
Where my Democrat father and Republican mother had respectful and honest conversations at the dinner table. My Democrat husband and I do too. I am a retired public-school teacher, with 37 years in the classroom.
I hope, through class discussions and activities, I taught my students to love this nation, to appreciate our freedoms, to understand that our freedom can only exist if we are educated and involved.
Trump insists that mail in ballots will be used to rig the election in November when in reality there is absolutely no research to support this claim. This is simply a strategy to make voting more difficult, which he believes will be beneficial to his numbers.
He understands that with in-person voting, voters can be intimidated. That viewpoint is the antithesis of our right to vote. Over 88 percent of Arizona voters voted by mail in the August primary. Arizona has been using the secure and reliable mail in ballot system since 1991.
In the middle of an economic crisis, health crisis, social crisis, Trump wants more tax cuts, specifically payroll tax “deferments.” That means somewhere down the line we will still be paying those payroll taxes, in a big lump-sum payment, just not now.
Those payroll taxes are used, among many other things, to fund Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Those programs cannot remain solvent without them. If you know someone or are someone on Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid, they/you should be extremely concerned.
How much is enough? These actions do not “Make America Great Again.” They make us fearful, bigoted children in adult bodies, playing “King of the Hill,” who stand on top of the hill and push anyone else seeking to get on top back down.
Personally, I will not vote for any politician who labels those that don’t agree with him/her as the enemy of the American people, who uses fear tactics rather than sound policies, who seeks to divide us instead of bring us together as a nation.
-Lori Vanover
Terrified at the prospects posed by Democrats
Projection is a defense mechanism and the Democrats are masters of it. It works like this: everything that you accuse us of doing is precisely what you are doing but you project the blame to us.
For example, lying. The lap dog media is constantly accusing Trump of lying, while they are doing exactly that throughout their whole broadcast. Hillary Clinton conjured up the ridiculous Russia collusion story in order to deflect attention from her email scandal. That was a lie of major proportions and repercussions, but some morons still believe it today.
Each day it seems to get worse, and I wake up wondering what country I’m living in. If a little despot like Kim Jong Un can wish the President well after he contracted the China virus, yet people on the Left in Trump’s own country are Tweeting that they hope he will die, something is dreadfully, profoundly wrong.
These people have their own disease. It’s called evil and it is stunning that this could be happening in our country. There used to be something called common civility but that seems to be a distant memory now.
I truly believe that most conservatives have more class and good will toward their fellow human being than to ever say or put in writing that they hope someone they dislike will die.
I disliked Obama and believed he was taking us in the wrong direction but I certainly never said that I hoped he would die, not even when I learned of his attempts to derail the Trump presidency.
At least the social media, which generally censor conservatives, had the good sense to pull these vile postings right away.
The time is drawing near, and I am terrified. I do not want to live in a Communist country but that could happen and sooner than you might think.
I have friends, former long-term Democrats who are now Republican or who say they have no party. I wish more of you would see the light.
Our cities are burning, our monuments and statues destroyed, and a serious attempt is being made to erase our history. Our children are being taught to hate their country and other countries are appalled at what they see happening here.
White people have become the enemy and are responsible for all the ills of the world. Not one person alive today has ever been a slave or owned one and the races were living in relative peace until the Left decided to foment racial tension in order to gain political power.
Contrary to what the Left will have you believe, I am not responsible for what someone else did 100 years ago, yet I am expected to apologize to non-white individuals and pay them reparations. This is lunacy. It is also racist, and it’s coming from the mouths that scream “racist” the loudest.
God help us! This could be the nastiest most fraudulent election in history, and that is why I am so terrified.
I do not want to live in a Communist country. Do you? It’s a question you had better ask yourself before it’s too late.
-Jan Johnson
Campaign ads starting to get surreal, unreal
I still can’t get my head around the fact that Trump’s re-election message is basically “everything is falling apart in America... so re-elect me, the guy who’s in charge right now.” It’s surreal.
I mean, the Biden campaign could literally just re-purpose most of the footage included in Trump commercials and just end it with “Vote Biden-Harris.”
Follow up for clarification: this is not a statement of overconfidence about the election outcome. I’m just pointing out how insane everything is. You just can’t make this stuff up at this point.
-Chad Campbell
