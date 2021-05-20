State’s new classroom rules are shocking
I was shocked to read about the new statewide rules being mandated by Michelle Udall (R-Mesa) for our teachers.
They now have to give “both sides of the case” when teaching “controversial” topics to students. It is obvious to me that neither of these clauses have been clearly defined by Udall and as a result anyone who wants, can pull whatever “fact” is “controversial” and target the teacher for discipline.
All this does is make an already low-paying thankless job even worse for most of these teachers. It looks like Udall is in a race to the bottom of the educational standards needed in our public schools.
If citizens are not careful, we will get most good teachers leaving for better paying jobs at Amazon – which would result in barely qualified teachers joining and destroying the quality of our public school system.
It is time for an independent commission to set the rules for what is to be taught and what is clearly “controversial” and what is not. Leave the politicians out of this.
-Stanley D’Souza
Lack of foresight on Census will cost us millions
We hear that 200+ people are moving to Maricopa County daily, together with population explosions throughout our state. So how, then, did we lose out on an additional Congressional seat?
Because our Census count was not taken seriously, Arizona has lost millions and millions of dollars towards infrastructure, affordable housing, education, homelessness and other critical issues over the next 10 years. These federal millions are directly identified to population.
With a minor investment towards the Census count, Arizona would have legitimately gained one more Congressional seat. Lack of foresight from our top elected officials caused this huge loss to our growing economy and future needs.
-Marie Colangelo
