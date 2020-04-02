After eight weeks of crisis due to the exponential spread of Covid-19, China implemented a comprehensive strategy of social distancing, testing, quarantine, disinfection, and public wearing of masks.
Now, China’s four most populous provinces, with a population of more than 390 million, have less than 1,000 active infections. By comparison, our four most populous states, with a combined population of 110 million, have over 31,000 active infections, and this number is increasing exponentially.
There are three main types of masks: homemade, surgical, and N95 masks. Homemade masks provide a small fraction of protection for the wearer, surgical masks are used to prevent droplet transmission, while N-95 masks provide far greater security, protecting against both droplet and airborne transmission.
While we originally believed the person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 to be respiratory droplets, there are new studies appearing to be airborne as well.
Data from Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea mimic the data in China.
Despite being at the epicenter of this disease, these four countries are aggressively bringing the Covid-19 pandemic under control, and all their strategies, unlike ours, include masks for the general population. These four countries have well less than half the active infections of New York despite having 10 times the population.
We need to learn from our Asian counterparts.
Largely, our policies mirror Asia. We are testing, disinfecting, quarantining, and social distancing.
However, each element of any policy contributes only partially to a total solution. For example, a meta-analysis (analysis of many studies) published in the Journal of Tropical Medicine estimated that handwashing reduces infection risk by only 16 percent. This number suggests that as much as 84 percent of Covid-19 infections are inhaled.
To stop those 84 percent, the inhaled infections, a key component of Asia’s strategy is masking its entire population. A study, published February 20 in the Journal of Hospital Infection, likely informed China’s comprehensive policy.
It compared masked and unmasked staff at a hospital in Wuhan. Staff who wore N95 masks had zero infections while unmasked staff had a 5 percent-per=month infection rate. The evidence clearly demonstrates that we cannot mitigate this virus without masking our public.
Without proper masks, the disease overwhelmed Wuhan’s hospital systems, infecting over 3,000 healthcare workers. In response, 42,000 healthcare workers were brought into Wuhan to bolster their healthcare force.
These healthcare workers, informed by the study, wore N95 masks and had a 0 infection rate. This incredible result of zero infections validates the previously published research in which N95 masked hospital staff experienced zero infections.
The cavalry is not coming, the federal government has no plans to ensure that the public has a sufficient number of N95 masks to protect itself.
FEMA, CDC, FDA, HHS and the Coronavirus Task Force recently enabled producers of N95 masks to release a large number of masks from inventory and ramp up production to approximately 600 million per year by the end of the year from its current 300 million.
This impossibly large number is not likely enough to supply the healthcare industry and is only a small fraction of the 3.5 billion per year needed to cover our entire population, according to Congressional testimony by Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Raymond Kaldec.
Arizona cannot only lead the way to protect the public, we can do a better job of controlling this pandemic than Asia. Asia’s public is protected with a mix of homemade, surgical and N95 masks, providing substantially less protection than 100% N95 masks.
Arizona’s $360 billion economy is collapsing and its constituents are in need of protection. For want of a $4 mask, the kingdom is falling.
Our citizens must be armed with masks. In a wartime economy, everyone produces what’s needed. Arizonans need masks and we need them now. How quickly can Arizona businesses gear up and produce the masks that are needed? It’s all-hands-on-deck.
John Huppenthal is a former Arizona legislator and state Superintendent of Schools.
