Why disclosure rule, term limits are important
Voting by members of the Foothills Community Association HOA on the reform package proposed by homeowners is well underway. There is high interest in the reforms, and we are hearing that many of our neighbors have already cast their ballots.
Last week’s Ahwatukee Foothills News offered readers an informative discussion of some key issues, from the perspectives of both homeowners and one of the HOA Board directors.
Two key issues addressed were 1) term limits for board directors, and 2) the requirement for board candidates to disclose information – e.g., bankruptcies, judgments and felonies – so that HOA members would be aware of them before they cast their votes.
We believe that Rafael de Luna and Rob Doherty made compelling cases for term limits. We would like to offer some additional points.
While the board – on which some directors have served more than a dozen years – argues that term limits would rob the HOA of important experience and institutional memory, this argument carries little weight.
In reality, board directors do not fall off the edge of the earth when they step down. If they wish to continue serving our community, they can offer valuable counsel and facilitate continuity even though not on the board.
In fact, the bylaws even allow HOA members who are not board directors to be officers of the HOA. For example, if the incoming board wanted to re-appoint the current treasurer after her term expires, they would be free to do so, even if she were not reelected to the board.
The reform package also includes a number of points aimed at ensuring that HOA members can know more about the people running for the board than the one-paragraph blurb that goes out with the ballots.
The reforms require the development of a written election policy that would require a special meeting where the candidates could address the members to provide background information on themselves and outline their goals for the HOA.
This election policy would also require candidates to disclose whether they live in the HOA and if they have bankruptcies, judgments or felony convictions.
The policy would not impose qualifications, just disclosure. It would be up to each HOA member to make up his own mind about whether such information would influence his vote.
In his letter to the AFN last week, the board director opposed such disclosure. We find it hard to understand why anyone would argue against letting the HOA members know of such things.
Currently, someone recently out of prison could run for the board, and it is very possible that this information would not become known before the election (and perhaps not even for a long time after).
Despite the protestations of the board director in his letter that “the lifetime disclosure requirements proposed is absurd”, the proposed bylaw amendment does not include the word “lifetime,” and in fact the specific requirements for disclosure would be defined during the development of the written election policy.
No matter the specifics, disclosure is a serious issue. Who among us would not want to know if a candidate had been convicted of some serious crime such as fraud or embezzlement?
Disclosure of such information is a common-sense safeguard to ensure that HOA members have pertinent facts about candidates.
To review the reform package, you may visit the homeowners’ website: TheFoothillsInfo.com.
For the sake of our lovely community, please join us and so many other of your neighbors in voting “approve.” These reforms are vital first steps in steering the HOA in a new direction.
Carrie McNeish
and Dan Oelkers
Reform group has rejected board’s collaboration bids
If you are like me, and many other members of the Foothills Community Association, you’re tired of divisive rhetoric and fear mongering.
Unfortunately, there are members of our association who want to divide us and pit neighbor against neighbor over personal grievances and petty arguments about style and nuance. They want to implement change in our association for things that are not even a problem.
For over a year, they have scoured association documents in an attempt to find wrongdoing, brought forward legal challenges on association procedures, and have publicly tarnished the reputations of community volunteers.
As an association homeowner, you should know that you financed all of this at a cost of over $50,000. Yet every legal decision was decided in favor of the association and no wrongdoing has ever been found. That’s because our association is possibly one of the healthiest community associations in the state of Arizona. Yes, there is always room for continuous improvement, and I welcome that discussion.
There is a group of homeowners in the Foothills Community Association (FCA) that feels I am what’s wrong in the community. I am a husband, a father, an industrial engineer working at Intel and a 33-year member of the United States Air Force. I live my life by the Air Force core values: integrity first, service before self, excellence in all we do.
In my 25 years working as an engineer at Intel, I solve problems on a daily basis. In 2007, I decided to apply my experience as a member of the FCA board because I think the greatest achievement a man can have is to serve his community. In my decade plus on the board, I’ve been at many monthly meetings with zero homeowners expressing zero desire to drive change in our community. I assumed that the community at large was happy with the performance of the FCA board.
I have stayed on the board through these years to ensure continuity of context on difficult issues facing the association like the 202 freeway, the impact to our precious community well, eminent domain of our association land and the growing concern of the stability of our community golf course. I don’t stay because I am somehow getting personal gain from all of this.
I do so, despite my wife’s request not to, because that is who I am as a person and how I feel about the community I live in. However, with the freeway now complete, I see my time on the board coming to end, but I will always be proud of the work the FCA board has done for our community.
Last year a group of homeowners felt compelled to enact change. Much of which I was happy to see. Sadly, the reform group had a hidden and cloaked agenda which was to oust our association President Bill Fautsch and our association Treasurer Sandi Salvo because of differences in style and nuance. Both have been tremendous assets to our association and who’s contributions should be applauded rather than jeered.
During their time on the board, the association went from fiscally weak to becoming fiscally strong. But somehow, these two tireless assets to our community have upset a segment of our homeowners.
In today’s cancel culture, we need an enemy to eradicate and these two are the reform group’s chosen targets. This isn’t just my opinion, but the opinion of the reform group members themselves. It’s been expressed to me in private and in open discussions during the bylaws committee I chair on behalf of the association.
The reform group has rejected every attempt the association has taken to collaborate with them. They have demanded a documented procurement policy and the association provided one, but it wasn’t good enough. The reform group demanded electronic voting, and the association implemented it, but it wasn’t good enough. The reform group demanded an update to the association bylaws and the association created a bylaws committee to perform a comprehensive bylaws review, but it wasn’t good enough.
The reform group demanded a community vote on board term limits, and the association supported that, but even that wasn’t good enough.
Voters of the FCA need to understand that the board wanted to have a bylaw vote where homeowners could vote on each proposed change individually. However, the reform group demanded that it must be an up or down vote on all their reforms together and it must be done now.
I can only surmise that they feel our homeowners will blindly vote for all bylaw changes in order to implement one that they agree with. And while we’re asking questions, why are we spending upwards of an extra $10,000 for this vote now even though most of the items the reform group is requesting have already been implemented?
It all comes down to term limits and getting them voted in now to prevent Bill Fautsch and Sandi Salvo an opportunity to run again.
To me, this is playing gamesmanship with your vote to cancel Bill Fautsch and Sandi Salvo.
So, let’s reset the conversation and take a different path; one that fosters collaboration and unites our community. Let’s not be forced to vote on all or nothing. I ask every association member to vote “no” on the reform group’s bulk vote for bylaw changes.
I also propose that we hold a series of homeowner meetings to debate and discuss our association bylaws and then hold an association vote individually on each bylaw change. Let’s openly debate the value and merits of term limits and discuss the details of how that should be implemented.
We can discuss what the real problems facing our association are and we can take a comprehensive look at each proposed bylaw change and its impact on the association.
Our community members should have the right to pick and choose which amendments they support.
For the record, I admire any group who wants to improve our association. I applaud the work the reform group has done to bring to light the meaningful issues that could improve our association. However, I don’t support mob rule and I don’t support cancel culture.
I ask every FCA homeowner to take a stand and vote in this special election. And if you think like me, and you want real comprehensive change that matters, then I ask you to vote “no.”
Later this year the association will have a real vote on our bylaw changes and each issue will be voted on independently. We will engage in substantive dialogue as it relates to our entire community and doesn’t support the targeting of specific individuals.
-Gary Reny
HOA board has worked, and will work, on bylaws
A group of homeowners in The Foothills feels that your board of directors do not know what they are doing. Nothing could be further from the truth.
In spite of this board’s accomplishments in getting projects done throughout our community, maintaining our community so it continues to be a premier place to live, supporting efforts to maintain property values and wisely managing our community funds, they insist we are doing it all wrong.
This group was able to convince homeowners to sign their petition for changes to our bylaws through misinformation and unfounded allegations. What they have not told you is that most of their changes have already been implemented by our board and would have been included in a future bylaw update that is currently being worked on by the bylaws committee.
This petition has forced your association to hold a special meeting so the members can vote on bylaw changes they deemed needed immediate action.
The ballot, which is designed just like their petition, calls for an up/down vote. In other words, you vote for or against all the bylaw changes on the ballot in one vote. If you do not agree with a particular change, you have no way to cast that vote.
Your board discussed this at great length and proposed designing the ballot where you could read each bylaw change and cast your ballot for or against each one. When this was presented to this group, they totally rejected it stating it would be too confusing and our members would not be able to understand the ballot and how to vote.
I took this as a direct and personal insult to the intelligence and ability of our members to read, understand and make a good decision for our community. They refused to budge on the ballot design and demanded the one vote ballot.
By now, you have received your ballot in the mail. I encourage you, if you have not voted already, to carefully read the ballot and decide if you agree with all the changes. If you do not agree with any of the individual changes and want to have your vote heard, you must reject all the changes.
Your board and the bylaw committee are also working on updates for the rest of the bylaws. These will come to you for a vote sometime in the future. This future ballot, however, will be designed for voting on each individual change, as the board respects your ability to intelligently cast your vote on each bylaw change.
Again, I encourage you to read the ballot and vote with a full understanding of the changes presented.
-Sandy Salvo
