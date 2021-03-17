One Ahwatukee preschool is proof that diligence and a commitment to cleanliness can keep kids safe in the classroom.
Children of Hope Preschool in Ahwatukee has been open for in-person learning for most of the school year and so far, there are zero instances of spread among the student population of 2-5-year-olds.
Minor adjustments to the school calendar – a slight delay at the start and a longer winter break – helped to manage community influences. However, the largest contributor to the school’s success is a meticulous approach to keeping kids and learning spaces squeaky clean and disinfected.
The school’s director, Lynn Hockenberger, has worked continually with OpenWorks, a national commercial cleaning and disinfecting service provider based in Phoenix, to create a cleaning and disinfecting protocol that allows her teachers and students a safe and healthy place to learn in a familiar environment.
The little learners at Children of Hope are sponges soaking up all kinds of knowledge that will shape their entire futures, so keeping them in the classroom is important.
But like sponges, kids are germ magnets – and those germs can innocently make their way from sticky little fingers to a yawning mouth or itchy eye in a matter of seconds.
Keeping young children socially distant is not always practical, but they do space out for many activities, and for the most part, masks are just part of the routine of the day.
Practicing good hygiene is all part of the education process and Hockenberger heads off problems by making handwashing fun.
Her “professional handwashers” are gaining excellent counting skills while they scrub a full 20 seconds every time. Adding music and rhythm makes lathering up at the sink entertaining, and it is a habit kids can carry home to protect their health away from school, too.
Like other schools, Children of Hope Preschool has doubled down on cleaning and disinfection.
A survey conducted by OpenWorks earlier this school year found that 92 percent of educators planned to increase the frequency of their cleaning and disinfecting efforts, and more than half planned to increase those efforts to multiple times a day.
For Children of Hope, that includes expanding its previous services with OpenWorks, from more aesthetic-driven cleaning to disinfecting that adds an extra layer of protection.
Managing students’ individual hygiene efforts, and limiting person-to-person contact are important mitigation strategies, but that does not address contact with surfaces, which is virtually impossible to avoid.
In a classroom filled with children, there are plenty of surfaces that see lots of hands-on time. When it comes time to clean, extra attention goes into the areas that see the most hand traffic through the day.
While some of those high-touch areas are to be expected – light switches, door handles and doorknobs – school buildings present a unique set of challenges.
Drinking fountains, desks, railings, playground equipment, and classroom supplies are on educators’ radars, according to the recent OpenWorks survey.
The collaborative approach provides a high level of protection so Children of Hope Preschool can confidently continue serving Ahwatukee families and inspiring young minds.
Mary Torrado is a regional operations manager for OpenWorks, a national commercial cleaning, disinfection and facility services provider in Phoenix.
