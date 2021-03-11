COVID-19 has changed the ways consumers are shopping and buying products.
While some people still prefer to shop in person, many have turned to online shopping, where it’s hard to know where a product was manufactured and who is benefitting from the sale.
A recent survey found nearly 60 percent of people in the U.S. prefer buying goods and services from their domestic market, and 67 percent would pay more for products if they knew it was supporting American manufacturing.
These tendencies could be the key to restarting and revitalizing our economy sooner rather than later.
Data show local retailers return 52 percent of their revenue back into the local economy. According to a recent study, if every U.S. family spent an additional $10 per month at a local shop, the result would be an additional $9.3 billion directly returned to the local economy.
Even a higher percentage of tax dollars are returned to the community.
Revenue growth in the local economy allows for the expansion of buildings, suppliers and jobs. The Economic Policy Institute estimates that for every U.S. manufacturing job, there is an additional 1.4 jobs in the economy.
Locally owned businesses create nearly 90 percent of net new jobs in the U.S. Not only do local businesses employ more people, but also retain more employees over time. During economic recessions, local companies are more likely to retain their employees than big-brand retailers.
Small businesses are more invested in local relationships and take into consideration how their actions effect the entire community.
These businesses are also more likely to contribute to the betterment of the community and give back to local causes.
For example, local personal protection equipment manufacturer, US POWER AZ PPE (POWER PPE), has made it a mission to support groups in Arizona’s community that are especially susceptible to the coronavirus.
POWER PPE has donated more than 5,000 of their POWER3 Smart Masks to Arizona veterans and plans to gift masks to hard-hit communities like the Navajo Nation and the campesinos working at the Yuma, Mexico border.
When offered a choice, purchasing local, American-made products should matter.
Kevin Thorpe is the President of POWER PPE, a Mesa, Ariz. manufacturer of U.S. made, American sourced, high-quality Personal Protection Equipment and active member of Local First Arizona.
