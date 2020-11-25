Thor grateful for reelection to community college board
I want to thank the voters of Maricopa County who overwhelming re-elected me to the Governing Board of the Maricopa Community Colleges in the at-large or countywide seat.
I look forward to continuing to provide leadership to this premier college district that serves 185,000 students each year. I also look forward to working with Professor Jacqueline Smith, newly-elected to the District 1 seat on the Governing Board.
As a result of the Nov. 3 election, the future of community colleges is bright for several reasons. First, the passage of Proposition 207 brings a badly-needed new source of revenue to Arizona community colleges.
For the Maricopa Community Colleges alone, the new excise tax produces an estimated $9.2 million in the first year, increasing by $23.2 million by year 5. This goes a long way towards replacing the $45 million in state aid that was eliminated by the legislature in 2015.
Second, the new First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, is a long-time community college faculty member who will bring an educator’s perspective to the White House. Dr. Biden, I am confident, will bring recognition to the fact that community colleges enroll 44 percent of all undergraduates in this country.
Community colleges students are diverse, with 29 percent being first- generation college students, 15 percent are single parents and 5 percent are veterans. Most importantly, Dr. Biden understands the needs and the potential of America’s nearly 10 million community college students.
-Dr. Linda Thor
Herd immunity exists but science can’t be ignored
Yes, there actually is such a thing as “herd immunity.”
We achieved herd immunity from smallpox and polio. It took safe and effective vaccines, and up to ten years to get there, but we did it. This is called “science.”
Researchers have discovered that if everyone wore a mask, the spread of the coronavirus would be dramatically slowed but not stopped.
And those who do contract the virus would have much milder symptoms, be far less likely to die, and may develop a certain level of immunity. This is also called “science.”
The stated preference of the Trump administration is to do nothing, let the virus kill who it will and assume that anyone left over would be immune.
But scientists know that recovery from COVID-19 does not necessarily confer immunity and when it does, the immunity may be short-lived. They have estimated that if the virus does not mutate but instead maintains its current ratio of those who contract it versus those who die from it, this strategy would kill 70 million Americans and leave that many more with debilitating and life-shortening disabilities. And maybe not much in the way of immunity.
This may be an acceptable strategy for those who, like Donald Trump, have unlimited access to teams of taxpayer-funded doctors and the finest of taxpayer-funded medical facilities. It is not a good strategy for the rest of us. It is NOT science; it is mass murder.
-Barbara Clark
Civility replaced by vile threats in post-election
Both Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Superintendent of Public Education Kathy Hoffman have received vile emails, letters, and rallies with personal and family death threats spouting such garbage as “we’re watching you” and “your family is not safe.”
Is this because of the incivility and insane rhetoric we’ve tolerated for the past four years in a Trump environment?
Is this because our society is so full of hatred we’ve become the lowest of animals? Is this because these cowardly threats are an outlet to spew misogynist bitterness aimed at the elected women in our state structure?
When retribution occurs, and extreme vitriol and death threats are empowered by the Trump divisive rhetoric, it’s time for such actions to stop.
-Judy Wade and Bill Baker
Hats off to DiCiccio for street name change vote
Bravo to Phoenix because, despite the cost, two roadways and addresses are to be renamed in order to more accurately reflect our city values.
The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously to rename Squaw Peak Drive to Piestewa Peak Drive and Robert E Lee Street will be renamed Desert Cactus Street.
Councilman Sal DiCiccio approved the changes, specifically citing, “At the end of the day, it is an honor to a woman who was an American hero. It is an honor because we have an entire mountain (Piestewa Peak) dedicated to this American hero and it would make logical sense (for) the roadway going up to that mountain to have her name on it.”
Arizona Hopi member Lori Piestewa was the first Native American woman who was killed in Iraq while serving in the US Army.
Residents on both roadways will be reimbursed for the costs to change legal documents like licenses and vehicle registrations and the City will replace the street signs by March.
-CJ Briggle
