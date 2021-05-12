This is an excerpted version of Kyrene Superintendent Laura Toenjes’ monthly report to parents.
With five weeks left in the school year, I want to commend every teacher, parent, guardian, employee, extended family member and community member who went above and beyond to help keep our Kyrene students on track in this one-of-a-kind year in education.
As we look forward to the 2021-22 school year, I have adopted the mantra of “Plan, but Prepare.”
While we are planning (and hoping) for a return to more typical school calendar, daily schedule and activities, we are also preparing to be responsive to evolving guidance from the CDC, state and county health departments.
As we have all learned this year, that guidance changes often and sometimes rapidly. This means decisions about masks and other safety measures may not be final for another couple of months.
What I can tell you with relative certainty for the coming school year is that we are not planning to continue the cohort model, in order to return to a more standard school day structure.
As previously shared, Kyrene schools are returning to their pre-COVID bell schedules with a few small adjustments to ensure all students riding buses arrive to school on time.
As we get closer to the start of the new school year, details on our mitigation strategies will become clearer, and even then, we will continue to be flexible in response to scientific and medical guidance.
We are also reviewing the results of the recent School Health and Safety Survey, to better understand family and staff comfort and experiences with this year’s safety protocols.
Survey results will be shared with the Governing Board at the May 25 Board meeting.
Last week was national Teacher Appreciation Week, and our Kyrene educators deserve recognition this year more than ever. I have seen them pull off nearly superhuman feats in education during the pandemic, proving that teachers truly are heroes for our students.
Kyrene’s oldest school currently in operation is marking a major milestone. Congratulations to C.I. Waggoner Elementary, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year!
Waggoner opened in 1970 for the ‘70-71 school year. Waggoner students and staff will commemorate the anniversary with the dedication of a beautiful new mural, designed by retiring Kyrene art teacher Ellen Pope.
I am pleased to share with our community that Kyrene School District is a recipient of an Arizona School Safety Grant, which will help fund two more full time counselors in our elementary schools, at Kyrene de la Esperanza and Kyrene de las Brisas.
To date, the safety grants have helped fund eight counselors and four school resource officers in Kyrene. These positions help ensure a wholistic approach to student well-being.
Social-emotional learning is about equipping students with the knowledge, attitudes and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, to maintain positive relationships and make responsible decisions. These skills create a foundation for high academic achievement, reduce harmful behaviors like drug use and bullying, and help children to be well-rounded students and good citizens.
Recognizing the critical role of social-emotional supports in students’ academic success, Kyrene made a commitment two years ago to staff all of our schools with full-time counselors.
That commitment is more important now than ever before, as students are emerging from the life-changing impacts of COVID-19 and entering a period of social-emotional recovery.
This month’s Superintendent Spotlight on Kyrene is going to take you on a ride through Kyrene’s transportation hub. I had so much fun checking out our fleet and getting a firsthand look at how we keep our buses fueled up, geared up and ready to roll.
All of the monthly Spotlight videos can be found in the Superintendent section of kyrene.org.
