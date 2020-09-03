Converting the Ahwatukee Lakes and Club West golf courses into city parks has moved from a dream scenario to a plausible alternative and the time to act is now.
The situation has dragged on long enough. We need to proceed together in pursuit of this vision of a better Ahwatukee.
My Aug. 19, AFN article that proposed using funding through the Great American Outdoors Act to purchase the Ahwatukee Lakes and Club West golf courses in order to convert the courses into parks has prompted more feedback than on every previous article that I have written for the Ahwatukee Foothills News combined.
The feedback has been largely in support of this proposal. Some people have different visions for the park, some disagree with specific aspects. But the overall vision appears to be one that we can all come together in support of, which is desperately needed at the moment.
The steps for converting the two golf courses into city parks is clear.
The stakeholders whose buy-in is required for this plan to work are: the owner of the two courses, titleholder of the Club West Golf Course, two HOAs impacted by the decision, and the City of Phoenix.
Getting these parks built will require a change in mindset and sacrifice by all of these stakeholders. The titleholders for the two courses will need to accept that development is not desired by the two communities containing the courses and be willing to give up the land.
Members of the Ahwatukee Lakes and Club West HOAs would also need to move past the idea of resurrecting golf courses and be willing to change their Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions (CC&Rs) to permit the conversion of the courses into a permanent park.
There is also the matter of the two lawsuits centering on the golf courses. Dropping the lawsuits and moving forward as a unified community to make these parks happen would be another valuable step toward achieving this vision.
The City of Phoenix would be required to sponsor the grant application from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
If the grant is approved, the LWCF would cover half of the cost. The other half would need to come from some combination of Arizona State funds, City of Phoenix funds, and external grant funding.
Phoenix should be the easiest stakeholder to convince, as long as the other parties are in agreement on this path forward.
We are the City of Phoenix. We provide the funding and make the city possible, so if this is what residents of our community want, it is the city’s obligation to make it happen.
And Councilman Sal DiCiccio will support our community’s decision. As he stated in his Aug. 26 AFN column “We need a solution that maximizes and preserves open space at the Club West course. That is my priority.”
Converting the Ahwatukee Lakes and Club West golf courses into city parks maximizes and preserves the most possible open space and utilizes federal funds to achieve this goal. And 100 percent of the land will be preserved.
It is not possible to identify an option which more clearly achieves the objective Councilman DiCiccio stated in his article. If we as a community choose this path forward, he can help us to make it happen.
Among these stakeholders there is no villain, only members of our community with different visions of what Ahwatukee should look like in the future.
The pursuit of differing goals got ugly and resulted in a contentious split in the Club West and Ahwatukee Lakes communities. This division fueled the local Ahwatukee battles that came later, left a space for divisiveness, suspicion, and animosity to creep in. It left us fighting amongst ourselves instead of working together.
It left our neighbors and local businesses vulnerable when a real crisis arrived.
The benefits of converting these golf courses into parks are numerous. This will preserve the space for perpetuity, land our children and their children will be able to utilize.
The courses are currently part of the community’s flood management plan, to control water runoff from South Mountain.
If the courses become parks, this role will be maintained. Converting the courses into parks will effectively expand the size of South Mountain Park, given the location of the parks.
It will also expand wildlife corridors, connecting and extending open space. We are increasingly learning that cohabitating with wild animals requires not only the preservation of land, but routes connecting open land for animals to thrive safely near cities.
These parks will help to maintain wildlife corridors.
Turning the Ahwatukee golf courses into parks is a new vision, one we can re-unite behind. A vision we can work together to achieve, as it will take all of us to make this happen.
In doing so, we can set an example for the rest of our nation. That we are stronger when working together. That divisiveness, paranoia, and hatred harm all of us.
We can use the pursuit of this park to heal our community, bring something positive from this challenging time. Return the unity to our community. Which may be the ideal name for our two new parks: Ahwatukee Community Park and Ahwatukee Unity Park.
Together, we can make this happen.
During this time of division, these parks can be a common cause to unify us.
During this time of turmoil, these parks can serve as a much-needed reminder of peace.
Let’s demonstrate that by joining together instead of tearing apart we can address any challenges we may face and will persist as a united community. We can make this happen.
In support of this plan? Have other ideas? Contact me at andy_lenartz@yahoo.com.
Ahwatukee resident Andy Lenartz is a frequent outdoors writer for AFN
