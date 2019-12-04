To ensure the continued growth and prosperity of our region, I see three major areas in which we need to devote considerable time and resources: education, transportation, and housing.
I’d like to spend a few minutes discussing the latter because I’ve had the opportunity to see some amazing work being done in this area.
You’ve probably seen the headlines. Record home prices. Record rents. Incomes not keeping up with rising costs. A greater number of evictions. A rise in the number of those experiencing homelessness.
The overall story seems to be that while our population is booming and opportunity is expanding for many, there are also an increasing number of families and individuals being left behind.
While we’re not San Francisco, the fact is, there’s not enough affordable housing in Maricopa County. And when I talk about affordable housing, I’m talking about apartments or condos or houses that cost 30 percent or less of someone’s income.
This is not a secret, but it’s also not an easy thing to solve. The vast majority of apartments being built in the Valley right now are considered “luxury.”
For developers, this makes sense. These projects are typically easier to finance and lower risk.
Affordable housing projects, on the other hand, often require complex land deals and piecemeal financing. That is why it makes sense for the public sector and the private sector to work together on solutions, which is exactly what we’ve been doing in Maricopa County.
In early November, I was at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Valley’s newest affordable housing complex, River at Eastline Village, along Apache Boulevard in Tempe.
The Housing Authority of Maricopa County worked with Gorman and Company as well as local, state, and federal partners to bring the project to life.
The apartments are high quality with washers and dryers inside and modern amenities. But, more important, the design means residents here will be connected.
There’s light rail on one side of the complex and public buses running up and down the other. There’s a school and a park nearby. River at Eastline Village is a mixed-use development, and on the ground floor, residents will have access to Newtown Community Development Corporation, a non-profit that helps individuals and families improve their financial well-being.
The goal is not just a stable home; it’s a solid home base from which to build a stable life.
River at Eastline is special, but it’s not unique. Over the past six years, the Housing Authority of Maricopa County and Gorman and Company have worked together to redevelop 600 units of public housing across the county.
Maricopa County was one of the earliest adopters of the federal government’s Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program which provides federal funding to housing authorities that partner with private companies on housing revitalization projects.
The Maricopa County Industrial Development Authority often supports these projects through grants or bond financing. What it means in practical terms is that we’re leveraging partnerships, stretching our dollars, and maximizing our impact.
It’s easy to get excited about growth. In my time in Maricopa County, I have seen us take huge strides in terms of the diversity of our economy, higher education, transportation and more. However, we need an economy and a housing market that works for everyone and there is clearly work to be done when it comes to affordable housing.
Maricopa County is a regional leader and active partner on this issue, bringing people to the table, funding programs, and facilitating developments that connect individuals to a better quality of life.
I believe more projects like River at Eastline Village are needed to ensure the continued growth and prosperity of our region.
Jack Sellers is a Chandler resident and a member of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.