Grateful to Congressman Stanton for his help
I would like to take this opportunity to spread some good news about Ahwatukee, in hopes that it may help others who might be struggling financially due to COVID.
I reached out to many politicians for assistance with unemployment payments and the stimulus payment. I also contacted Greg Stanton’s office regarding those two issues, and he responded within 24 hours of my plea for help. Other Arizona representatives did not even acknowledge my inquiries. This is what I expressed concerns to Greg Stanton:
I was in a glitch with the computer issues for unemployment and I had not received any payments for almost a month. I never received my stimulus although I qualified.
I made repeated calls to DES regarding unemployment (and was put on hold over an hour each time, and often was disconnected because too many were in the que).
All DES could tell me was ‘they were working on it’ and ‘had no idea when it would be resolved.’ I also used the online ‘check my stimulus payment’ to no avail regarding the federal $1,200.
Greg Stanton’s staff contacted me immediately after receipt of my letter, and they opened up a case on my behalf to assist me in receiving my unemployment benefits. In only three days the issue was resolved with the work of his staff (Rebecca Perez) who filed a case for me. My funds were deposited!
Sandy Moshi, his staff in Washington DC opened a case on my behalf with the IRS to find out why I never received my stimulus, although I knew I qualified for it. In three short weeks, I received a direct deposit for those funds.
That could not have come at a better time for me, as the unemployment stimulus with the extra $600/week just ended. Here’s where you can go to have a case filed: stanton.house.gov/services/help-federal-agency
I am not sure many know they can contact their congressman for assistance. We are blessed to have a kind, compassionate and caring representative in Ahwatukee who cares about its constituents. Thank you to Greg Stanton and his staff.
-Donna Lewen
When will we learn that balance is the key?
What is socialism? It’s an economic and political system. It focuses on inequalities. It believes that wealth should be owned and controlled by the workers instead of a group of private owners. There are many types of socialism, from Revolutionary socialism to Democratic socialism.
China, Cuba, Russia, North Korea, and Vietnam among others are far right-leaning Marxist-Leninist inspired, oppressive socialist states.
What is capitalism? It’s an economic and political system that values the individual. It believes in the right to private property. The market decides the much product will be made and the market drives the cost of products.
The United States is a mixture of mostly capitalist, with some socialist systems.
We strive to keep the marketplace as free as possible, while allowing democratic decisions to guide what it does. Our Medicare and Medicaid systems are socialist, taking care of those who need the economic support.
Labeling all teachers, Democrats, those who don’t agree with you or with President Trump, all protesters, etc. as Marxist-totalitarian-Socialists is fear-mongering and uneducated.
So here is my question. When will we learn that extremes are harmful to us and to the earth itself? Very few of us fall into the category of being “far right” or “far left.” Where do you fall?
The far right uses Fox News and Facebook as their “go to” news sources; insists that “fake news” is any news that does not mesh with their viewpoint; insists that Trump is being maligned by the “fake news” media.
It thinks that the color of their skin has something to do with their intelligence, their rights and their place in the world; turns a blind eye to the poverty and misery of refugees around the world since there isn’t enough room for all of them to come here; wants to privatize all government agencies (police, healthcare, pensions, education, etc.).
It believes this earth is ours to use; that mining the Grand Canyon is fine; that polluting the waters and the earth is our right; that fracking and pipelines under the Alaskan tundra and oil rigs in the oceans are good for the economy and that is a fine trade for the destruction they cause.
It believes that everyone should take care of themselves and if their 401K tanks it was their right to dissolve their retirement savings; that “they” are out to take away our guns; that anyone who wants one should be able to own an AK47 or any other lethal weapon capable of firing 100 rounds in 60 seconds.
The far right believes that Democrats are the enemy, that any Republican politician who works across the aisle is a traitor, that it’s our right not to wear a mask, that “they” want to dismantle the police, leaving us at the mercy of thieves and thugs, that the Government is going to require everyone to get immunized, etc., etc.
The far left believes that this country is big enough for everyone who wants to come here; that the government wants to take away our Second Amendment rights; that the government should take care of everyone; that the far right is the enemy.
It believes all Republicans are the enemy; that we must shut down all businesses in order to stop Covid19; that everyone should wear a mask to protect everyone else; that it is time for America to become a socialist state.
Just imagine the opposite of the far right, and you’ve got the far left.
So here is my question. When will we learn that we are being manipulated by the fear tactics of the far right and the far left? When will we learn that balance is the key?
I refuse to vote for any politician that tries to tribalize us; that labels another group of people who don’t look like us, talk like us, agree with us as “them;” that calls the other side the enemy; that demonizes all of those who don’t agree with them.
God must be crying for the human race and we are not listening!
- Lori Vanover
People who disagree with Trump are not ‘Marxists’
This is in response to Jan Johnson’s letter attacking people who disagree with President Trump as ”totalitarian Marxists.”
The comparison of the President to Nazis is hardly unfair given that he took his campaign slogan from Adolph Hitler (“Make Germany Great Again”). That isn’t from the corrupt media (apparently any news organization that isn’t FOX); it’s from the history books.
I would offer the reminder that dissent is a protected right in this country. That’s not from the corrupt media, either. Check the Constitution.
No one “trained” those of us who disagree with Donald Trump “to bully, intimidate and create chaos.”
Anyone who thinks this is painting an unfair picture of the president should read “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”
It’s written by his niece, who has seen him operate up close for years. She happens to be a psychologist. When she refers to her uncle as a “malignant narcissist” and “sociopath,” she speaks as a family member and professional, not a corrupt journalist.
There is no step too far, no lie too outrageous, no incompetence that cannot be excused away. These are the people H.L. Mencken, a Baltimore journalist, was referring to when he wrote these words in 1920:
“As democracy is perfected, the office of the President represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be occupied by a downright fool and a complete narcissistic moron.”
-Scott Cox
Made-up minds use less energy than open ones
In her letter, Jan Johnson appears not to be a rationalist. She seems to be a believer. This is a source of strength. A made-up mind uses less energy than an open one. And her passion, whatever it may be, reinforces her convictions.
As an example of how this works, Leslie H. Gelb wrote, “Republicans act like rabid attack dogs in and out of power and treat facts like trash. Democrats seem to lack decisiveness, clarity of vision and toughness to govern.”
-Richard Sibley
Blames Fauci and Gates for COVID-19 pandemic
In response to Jan Johnson’s letter, I wholeheartedly agree. However, the persons who are totally responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak are Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates.
Fauci accurately predicted the “surprise outbreak” during the Trump administration. How? In 2015 the US government placed a moratorium on any COVID testing due to the danger of such research causing an outbreak. Fauci then illegally transferred $3.7 million of US taxpayer money to the Wuhan lab to continue the research.
In November 2018, Gates obtained the vaccine patent to the coronavirus/SARS family of viruses via the Pirbright Institute in Surrey England US Patent#10,130,701. He thought he could hide this fact but some keyboard warriors found it and circulated all over the internet.
Doctors Ayyadurai Shiva, Rashid Buttar, Judy Mikovits and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. all attest to this. Their videos are widely circulated on YouTube. The mainstream media believes and pushes Gates’ medical opinion over real medical doctors. Why?
Fauci is more evil than Gates. Fauci holds the patent to the delivery system of the vaccine that alters human DNA. While Fauci was obtaining his patent, Gates obtained another patent for the “digital certificates/tatoo id/microchip” to track and trace everyone who is tested and vaccinated. (US House of Representatives Bill 6666 Track and Trace.)
This is why both are responsible for their wildly inaccurate pandemic predictions and both coincidentally predicted a repeat outbreak. They have grossly overblown the threat of this virus (after having created it) and are now creating a hysteria of fear while they are both pushing for mandatory worldwide vaccines.
Why? They will both make hundreds of billions vaccinating seven billion people on the planet.
What Americans need to know about the Antifa BLM riots is the agenda is not to help black people. It is to destroy civil society, our police and military and simultaneously create such hatred, destruction and chaos that they can usher in a UN peacekeeping force and communism worldwide.
Once everyone is “vaccinated” and “chipped” under a communist system, they have total control of the human race, which Christians believe is the mark of the Beast.
I don’t believe for one minute that average people are out in the streets for 70+ days rioting over someone they never met. People in Ahwatukee wouldn’t spend a few hours a year attending their HOA meetings while their golf course property values were deteriorating.
Antifa is behind these riots and they are well financed, the people are well paid by the Sanders and Soros’s of the world. They’ve been trying since the 1950’s to bring communism into the USA via WWII.
This was the backup plan along with the infiltration of their people and the indoctrination of communism in the public-school system. COVID-19 and Antifa are working in tandem for this communist agenda.
Read the “War Exclusions” portion of your home/building owner insurance policy. Insurrection and civil unrest are not covered claims. The human and financial toll is being hidden from Americans by the MSM.
These are the reasons for such vile hatred towards President Trump. He is the only person standing in the away of this agenda. Trump and Vladimir Putin have repeatedly been demonized by the deep state controlled MSM for obstructing their one world government agenda. The NY Bolsheviks were far more evil than the Nazis.
They murdered 100,000,000 Russians in their gulags, those who they didn’t enslave during their 100-year reign.
-Kathy Rosko
Stop the slaughter of horses and donkeys
I am writing to you today because I support, S. 2006, the SAFE Act to ban horse slaughter this year. Slaughtering horses is completely barbaric and needs to stop. We all need to do our part and support.
Our beautiful horses and donkeys deserve so much more from us fellow humans. Horses and donkeys are completely loyal and a part of our western heritage that should be honored and cherished completely.
-Jonalyn Irvine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.