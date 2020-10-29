Osteoporosis is a growing problem worldwide.
Falls and fractures are much more common than you may think so it is important to understand what contributes to fragile bones and how to maintain optimal bone health.
According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, approximately 10 million Americans have osteoporosis and another 44 million have low bone density. And 54 million Americans, half of all adults over 50, are at risk of breaking a bone.
There are many factors that can impact bone health. For example, low calcium intake contributes to diminished bone density as does a lack of physical activity.
With a proper daily regimen, we can ensure our bones will have less of a chance of becoming brittle, putting us at risk for fractures later in life.
Here are five tips to help you maintain strong bones:
Stay active. Weight bearing and resistance exercise are the best form of physical activity for strong bones. Walking, hiking, jogging, playing tennis, dancing, etc. are all great weight-bearing activities. Resistance exercises such as lifting weights also build strong bones.
Eat vegetables. Vegetables are one of the best sources of vitamins and minerals, which our bodies need to maintain bone mass. Vegetables are chock-full of vitamins C, D and K, as well as calcium, magnesium and potassium. Food is the best way to get these important nutrients.
Calcium. Calcium is the most important mineral to bone health and must be consumed daily. If we do not get enough calcium, our body will take it from our bones to ensure normal cell function, which can lead to weakened bones or osteoporosis. Doctors recommend getting as much calcium as you can from food then working a calcium supplement into your daily routine.
Vitamin D and K. Low levels of vitamin D have been associated with soft and brittle bones and are likely due to the fact that without vitamin D, the body only absorbs between 10–15 percent of its dietary calcium. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium.
Vitamin K plays a role in the production of bone proteins which aid in bone metabolism. One such protein is osteocalcin, a vitamin K-dependent protein produced by specialized bone cells, called osteoblasts, during bone formation.
Low levels of vitamin K result in inadequate levels of osteocalcin, which is linked to decreased bone density.
While we can obtain vitamin K from food and vitamin D from the sun, we generally do not get a sufficient amount, so adding a supplement to our daily routine helps.
Healthy weight. Low body weight increases the risk of osteopenia and osteoporosis while being overweight can put extra stress on your bones leading to increased fracture risk. Maintaining a stable and normal weight is ideal for protecting our bone health.
Bone health is important regardless of age. We tend to take our bones for granted since symptoms do not appear until it is almost too late.
Having proper habits with regards to foods, activity, maintaining a healthy weight and getting adequate amounts of various vitamins and minerals helps avoid bone-density loss which can lead to falls and fractures.
Danny Curtin is the executive vice president of Arthur Andrew Medical and a former personal trainer and expert in nutrition in Scottsdale. arthurandrewmedical.com.
