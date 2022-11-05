Letters to the Editor

Tempe Union bond, override measures deserve voters’ support
Thousands of students benefit from the exceptional educational experience offered by Tempe Union’s seven high schools. The district delivers academic excellence, competitive sports, vibrant performing and fine arts, and extensive extra-curricular activities.
Students are prepared for higher education, workforce development, and employment with a graduation that far exceeds the state average.
This excellence has been possible with the additional funding made available by voter-approved bonds and overrides.
This election, the Yes Support Our Schools campaign is asking voters to approve three bond/override measures that will sustain the district’s current funding levels, augmenting what is provided by the state government.
Funds will ensure that Tempe Union can maintain smaller classroom sizes, offer competitive teacher salaries, support the wide range of extra-curricular programs offered across the district, upgrade facilities, along with other investments.
A financial analysis of the ballot measures indicates that if voters approve
all three, that Tempe Union will maintain the lowest union high school district tax rate in Maricopa County. It’s a win-win for property owners by investing in
our schools and supporting high property values.
Tempe Union’s high schools attract families and businesses, contributing to diverse neighborhoods throughout the district.
I recommend that people vote yes on all three questions so together, we can work to ensure that Tempe Union high schools continue delivering a high quality of education for our children while serving as cornerstones of our communities.
-Kate Smith
Kate Smith is the president of Rio Salado Community Colleges and an official partner of the district.
Not happy with Ahwatukee Recreation Center increase
I am writing this to share my concern of the recent 9.9% increase of our annual assessments. As a former board member of ARC & ABM I would like to say that on both boards we were always aware of our fiduciary responsibility to the homeowners that reside in our area.
I have lived here in our retirement area for over 17 years and there has never been a need to increase our assessment that much.
In my opinion the blame has to be with our current general manager, board and finance committee. We are in our 50th year and therefore have had 50 years of assessments to maintain and improve our facility.
The current general manager, board and finance committee need to understand that this is not Monopoly money that can be printed when needed. This is one of the worst times to raise our assessment rate so high.
This is a 55+ community and an increase this large could impact their budget for food, utilities or medicine.
The general manager, board and finance committee need to live within our budget. The constant remodeling and updating (have you seen our newly remodeled parking lot?) ran our reserves below what is considered “fair or good. Maybe we should consider looking at wages, hours or anything that would reduce our expenses.
My opinion is that maybe we should all be aware that this increase could be just the start of an annual 9.9% assessment from the same board and general manager.
-Dan Smith
‘Dismayed and angry’ with ARC hike in assessment
As a resident of the neighborhood where it is mandatory to join the ARC, I am dismayed and angry at the proposal to increase the annual assessment in order to fund a fitness building.
In the five years I have lived here I have NEVER been able to use the facility or participate in ANY of the classes. Why? Simple discrimination. I am not retired. I work fulltime and at almost 65 and if I am physically able I will continue to work fulltime well into my 70’s, like my mother did.
ALL classes are scheduled during regular working hours. I have never used the pool or other facilities. I brought my granddaughter with me one hot summer day and we were TURNED AWAY. No small children allowed.
During the 2018 General Election there were city-wide issues with voting and the governor required some polls to remain open later. Knowing mine wasn’t one of em, I busted by butt to get to the ARC in time to vote, barely making it by 6:55pm. The door was shut in my face and I wasn’t able to place my vote.
WHY should I be forced to pay for something I have zero access to?? Now, they want more money?? No!
I found this statement in the article by Wandstad rude and demeaning: “There is always a faction that opposes any effort to improve the facility, and they’ve been vocal lately.”
Faction?? How disrespectful!!! Maybe Wangstad can explain why it was necessary to install all of the beautiful new landscaping just a couple of years ago? Where is the added value for that?? NONE. It was an ego play and hopefully, whoever approved that expenditure is no longer in charge of the bank book.
Some of us have just experienced a $50 raise in monthly HOA fees while the community continues to look run down and unkempt and now another increase with no return value???
Do you want suggestions for how to save money??
WHY do you need 17 people to staff this facility? Why not use more volunteers? You know, those retired folks you are pandering to?
Make the non-residents pay more
dollars.
-Billie Hanson
Dispute’s letter’s assertions about Capitol attack, other points
In response to Barry Smith stating that police officers died at the Capitol on Jan 6, that is a blatant lie. One person was killed: an unarmed woman named Ashley Babbitt.
I am sick of this false narrative about police officers being killed that day at the Capitol – also perpetuated by Joe Biden except he decided to say six were killed.
As to his other points, Hillary Clinton is still denying the 2016 election as is Stacey Abrams in 2018 – so yes Democrats also denying elections.
And, the only party that wishes to pack the courts are the Democrats who have repeatedly said this beginning with getting rid of the filibuster. I would also think that a majority of Americans support voter ID.
Thank you for considering my letter as a rebuttal to falsehoods and half truths.
-Lynne Mallery-Webb
