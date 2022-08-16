Letters to the Editor

Club West homeowners addresses their neighbors
Dear Fellow Club West Homeowners,
The message of the recent Maricopa County Superior Court order is simple: work it out. There will be no winners. The voice of a few should not cast the opinion of the majority. This WILL NOT be another Lakes’ disaster.
The majority of us homeowners want to explore solutions. So, let’s come together and work with the Edge. Homes, a spectacular social venue and golf could be a win win.
The CWC can abstain from the conversations. We know its position: do nothing. It has no solutions. Otherwise, it would have bought the course.
Please step up fellow homeowners and tell the CWC that it needs to step aside. The CWC is one ruling away from solidifying the Edge’s ability to do whatever the City of Phoenix will approve.
So, please let’s work with the Edge to generate solutions that benefit the majority of us 2600 homeowners. The CWC has caused enough disruption.
- Chris and Pam Henrichsen
Questions Ahwatukee Lakes watering of washes
We must bring into question the wisdom and environmental impact of watering the washes on the Warner Elliot loop.
In a state where water is our most important resource, watering and mowing unused areas is an assault to our planet and budget.
Stop it now.
- Jeff Johnson
Please hang tough, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema
In the Oct. 6, 2021 Ahwatukee Foothill News, this registered Republican congratulated our Democratic Senator for having the courage to refuse to cave when the Pelosi/Schumer blitzkrieg wanted to spend a minimum of $3.5 TRILLION on a progressive spending spree.
Joined by Senator Joe Manchin (D) of West Virginia they were instrumental in slowing this Democratic disaster. And this was before the inflationary spiral exploded bringing you a rate not seen in over 40 years. How do you like paying $5 for a gallon of gas?
And what happened to our Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) for putting this country and the State of Arizona first? The unhinged progressives chased her into a lady’s lavatory so they could harass her. A few days later they charged into a friend’s wedding reception so they could “shout her down.”
The Arizona Democratic party has already positioned candidates via a group tagged Primary Sinema to challenge Kyrsten should she dare to run for reelection in 2024. Solely because she refused to cave to Pelosi/Schumer while Arizona’s Democratic
“Bobble-Head” Senator Mark Kelly simply votes whatever Pelosi/Schumer texts him.
The Democrats have reduced their inflationary plan to a few dollars under $1 TRILLION and bought off Senator Joe Manchin for his vote. That puts Senator Sinema in the crosshair of this terrible bill because without her yes – the bill is toast.
This 725-page spending bill is riddled with green goodies that favor unions and projects located in specific regions (read Blue Democratic states). Wall Street Journal Aug 4, 2022: “Above all, the bill punishes companies and contractors whose workers aren’t unionized. It will also punish the economics advantage of states like Arizona that have less unionized workforce and lower labor costs.
They (“Arizona”) have worked hard to create a business-friendly climate that attracts private investment, including green technologies.
So please Senator Sinema hang tough and do what is right. Keep Arizona growing.
P.S. Just read that Senator Sinema rolled over and will vote yes on this bill which 230 economists agree will only perpetuate inflation. You have to wonder if some of those manufacturers who were moving to Arizona (we were ranked Top State in growth recently) might be doing a re-think.
- Terence P. Cunningham
