Veteran writes call to action to support restaurants
This is plea from one veteran to any veteran who has been honored and thanked for their service and sacrifices to our country by the many restaurants around America.
Every Veterans Day and even other times of the year, many restaurants with their outstanding servers have opened their hearts and their restaurants to thousands of veterans.
They provide free meals to show their gratitude and salute each of us that served so proudly. Some restaurants serve veterans by providing meal discounts each and every day through the year.
They have been here for us. It’s now our time to help them.
Now is the time for us to support them by calling our favorite restaurants and putting in an order to go, pickup or delivery. This simple action will help them to maintain their establishment and have the means to keep their valuable employees (our favorite servers) so they can support their families. Please order and tip.
Veterans, this is again one more attack on our great nation. Please step up to the call for action. Help your favorite restaurant to be here in November, Veterans Day, and for the future to be able to continue honoring and thanking you with their hearts and meals.
If you don’t have a favorite restaurant and want to help, here are a couple that I support: Biscuits, 4623 E. Elliot Road, Ahwatukee, 480-209-1850; Macayo’s, 12637 S. 48th St., Ahwatukee, 480-598-5101; Texas Roadhouse, 8510 S. Emerald Drive, Tempe, 480-940-7427; Valle Luna, 1949 W. Ray Road, Chandler, 480-786-3100.
Semper Fi and thank you!
-Sherrill Kinnaman
Letter to President Trump prompts rebuttal
Regarding the April 8 letter to the editor and President Trump:
Referencing your China advice: World diplomacy and trade is a very delicate subject and unless you are a scholar in the field, l would hesitate to even remotely consider you know what you are talking about.
Referencing your advice to Trump: You sound like a grandmother teaching a spoiled 10-year-old how to act. But I guess someone needs to tell the president of the United States how to act and how to stand and how to exercise.
Oh, but my dear he does exercise: he golfs! I dare you to look up what it has cost taxpayers and I dare you to justify that expense.
It’s truly amazing you recognize Trump’s school boy attitude but don’t waste your breath – a bully braggart liar is not going to stop the school boy retaliatory remarks and putdowns.
And as far as God blessing his family for their endeavors, you had better examine your conscience. This is the man who brags that his daily COVID-19 updates have ratings that are greater than “The Bachelor” and bigger than the Super Bowl all the while people are suffering.
His son-in-law claims the national stockpile of medical supplies is not for the states. His sons pay to savagely kill innocent animals. His daughter, who’s now defunct clothing line was made in – oh wait, China! – she was in charge of the Made in America movement? This is who God should bless?
When are you going to wake up and realize he doesn’t care about you or this country?
You are obviously a Christian. I am quite sure you are familiar with this.
According to Christian tradition the seven deadly sins are: envy, gluttony, greed, lust, pride, sloth and wrath.
While you pray, share your thoughts with God and try to rationalize your adoration of a proven sinner.
The rest of us are praying this administration doesn’t destroy America.
-Diane Eide
Stinknet looks pretty but nothing is good about it
I guess most of us have been out walking more than normal lately. Have you seen the Stinknet growing everywhere? This is a cheery looking plant with bright yellow balls for flowers. But, don’t believe the pleasing appearance.
Stinknet, or globe chamomile is a noxious weed, and it is on the move through Ahwatukee. This invasive and very successful plant disrupts local ecosystems and inflames allergies. Already the plant is widespread in central, west and north Phoenix areas.
We need to act fast before this plant forever alters the desert landscape on our side of South Mountain. I first saw the yellow flowers last year, growing here and there around hiking trails. Now I see large swaths of it just about everywhere on our trails, sprouting up in yards and along roadways.
In late summer when the plants dry out, they are like tinder spreading across the landscape, just waiting for a spark. There is nothing good about this plant.
Each one of those yellow balls contains about 400 seeds and a mature plant can have thousands of the ball-like flowers. When the plants are wet the flowers stick to everything, shoes, tires, pets, and wildlife. As the carrier moves around, the seeds drop. The seeds also travel easily on the wind.
According to the Arizona Native Plant Society the best strategy is to pull globe chamomile when it first emerges in late November. So have a good look at the plants now when you can easily identify them with the yellow flowers. The greenery looks like carrot tops.
The plants begin to flower in January and can set seeds as early as mid-February. In years of good winter rains, like this one, there will be a prodigious production of Stinknet and seeds…up to three generations can grow in a single season.
I’m hoping we can pull the plants when we see them and bag them right away to prevent the spread of seeds.
And perhaps our HOAs would consider spraying the plants. ANPS recommends a product called Garlon with active ingredient Trichlopyr4. Roundup/Glysophate does not work to kill these plants. Garlon is safe for animals and breaks down quickly in sunlight.
This is another action we can take as a community to make Ahwatukee a better place to live.
-Gail Cochrane
Voting by mail makes both economic and safety sense
Permanent Early Voting List ballots are an Arizona mainstay with over 80 percent of eligible voters already signing on.
This should be an automatic for not only Arizona, but also the country as we witness state-by-state setting up mail-in-ballots throughout this COVID-19 election cycle.
Why not make it the way to vote in every election for every voter? This mail-in-ballot process creates economic sense, safe and easy voting practices and swift voting results.
Change, a word frequented today in this virus-infested world. Change for the better includes new traditions like mail-in ballots only. Embrace it.
-CJ Briggle
