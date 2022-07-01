Letters to the Editor

Foothills HOA wasting water on decorative ponds
It was very sad to hear the Foothills Community Association HOA Board at their June 22 meeting and the property management company representative declare that they are going to keep wasting millions of gallons of our precious water through evaporation in their decorative ponds no matter how bad the drought gets.
They stated that the golf course can dry up and they don’t care as long as the ponds are full.
Residents of the Foothills should know that they are pumping our drinking water into these ponds, as stated by their own property manager Matt Jacobs of Premier Property Management.
It is important that this board create a plan immediately to stop this selfish waste and address the situation we face without our community vulnerable to drought.
If the property management company and the board are not interested in bringing our community together to fight this drought then we need change. The drought is real and we can’t have one group selfishly demand wasting millions of gallons of water a year on decorative ponds while others suffer. We must all work together to be successful when facing a problem as serious as this.
Remember: They are using our drinking water for part of this million-gallon waste. Everyone must cut back together.
-Michael Martin
Removing and slashing signs is not the American way
I am a friend and supporter of Paul Weich, a Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives in LD12. Paul is an election attorney and a knowledgeable, experienced, and outspoken advocate for issues that benefit all Arizonans. I was happy to drive down Chandler and Ray roads to see Paul’s signs on street corners next to other candidates.
Candidates spend time and money putting up street signs to get name recognition. It is our American way. I was shocked that all of Paul’s campaign signs were gone two days later when I drove down the same roads.
His campaign put up 15 more signs last Monday, and they were found slashed. I believe Paul is targeted because he is the most experienced and vocal candidate. He has the knowledge, expertise, and courage to stand up for the rights of all Arizonans. Paul has thought through many of the matters facing our state. He has carefully crafted his opinions based on his skill and understanding of the Arizona legislative branch of government. Paul does not just re-tweet the views of talking heads.
He has been vocal on voting rights, public education, and many issues that impact the lives of Arizonans and the welfare of all Americans. I believe he is perceived as a threat to other candidates because he is uniquely qualified.
Removing and slashing signs is not the American way. All candidates have a right to free speech. Our elections should be open and fair at all stages, from inception to election day.
Please check out Paul’s website and his Twitter feed and learn about Paul, his experience, and his values. He would make an outstanding member of the Arizona House of Representatives.
-M. Lisa Scinto
Political sign vandals show how bright they really aren’t
The article in the June 22 AFN about fools vandalizing political signs clearly points out that their acts of vandalism give the affected candidates more publicity than a sign ever could.
Judy Wade and Bill Baker
Abortion is part of Republican officials’ Big Lie
Everyone now should be familiar with “the Big Lie.” It will definitely be in the history books. The Big Lie I am referring to is that the election was stolen for Joe Biden. There were 60 court rulings and many state audits, including Arizona’s, which brought up no facts that would overturn the election.
Well, there is a second big lie. It is that the Republican Party is so concerned about saving lives that they will outlaw a woman’s right to choose whether she will be a parent or not. That is not why they want to end abortion, they want to end abortion to cater to the religious right to stay in office, to hold on to power. Also, they want to control women.
Why do I think these things? Because Republicans make it plainly evident that they do not care about human life, or they would pass common sense gun control laws. Mandatory wait times, minimum age of 21, background checks. They do not care about human life, or they would care more about 10-year-olds being gunned down than about the right to carry a weapon of war. Republicans say there is no evidence these measures will work, yet they will pass all sorts of laws to try and save embryos.
Texas passed laws that abortion clinics had to have halls as wide as a hospital hallway, in an attempt to close clinics, because clinic hallways were narrower. So, they are not averse to using government to attempt to change some things, just not the gun problem.
When I say Republicans, I am not
referring to Republican voters, at least not most of them, but to Republicans in Congress. Somewhere around 80-90% of Americans believe an 18-year-old should not be able to buy a weapon of war, yet they will vote for Republicans because they have always voted for Republicans. Why won’t the Republicans attempt
to correct this ill? Because they are funded by the National Rifle Association and gun manufacturers. Profits and power appear to be more important than
human life.
Governor Abbott of Texas had a press conference where he blamed the problem of gun violence on mental health, but mental health problems occur in every society and culture. So that does not explain why we have four times as many people as Germany and 20 times as many mass shootings. What does explain the difference? The availability of weapons of war.
‘Liberals are coming for your guns’ is a large part of this gun control big lie. Outlawing guns has never been or will be on the table. Democrats just think that guns should be regulated like a car. You should have a license, you should be tested to see if you are competent, and there should be a title, just like a car. None of these things stop car accidents but they help decrease the carnage, and no one has ever contemplated taking our cars.
The religious right will vote for Republicans because they are against abortion. So, life is so precious that a small collection of cells in a female’s body has more rights than the female herself, and yet they will vote for a person who will allow the slaughter of actual school age children to continue. If you ban abortion and not military assault rifles, you lose the right to call yourself pro-life.
Why else do I think that the Republicans do not care about the life of a woman but actually just want to control her? Well, because if they really cared about the embryos, they would try and stop it before it happens.
How could you do that? Well, you could pass a law that says that every baby will be tested, and every father will need to raise that child if the mother can’t or won’t. No such laws have ever been contemplated. Men, you impregnate a woman and there will be consequences - but that has never even been hinted at. Vote for gun control, vote for choice, vote for women’s rights, vote Democrat.
-Barry Smith
