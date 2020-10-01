Master-planned communities need master landscapers
We live in Mountain Park Ranch but I am sure I can speak for other communities when I say it has become so disappointing to see that master-planned communities do not have master-planned landscaping.
Blowing rock and trimming shrubs and trees does not qualify for master-planned landscaping maintenance. When a shrub or tree dies, replacement of the lost landscaping should be a priority.
Back in the day (when we truly had monsoons) the community lost so many trees, the replacements (if any) were bargain-lot willows, not meant for our desert. Dead trees, saguaros and poor design alterations show through time.
When the agave cacti finally die or a scrub is lost, it seems the drip systems are then turned off—destroying the microbiome and any saguaro that might have been depending on it. We have all seen the countless fallen saguaros of late.
Maybe it is time to rethink who the HOA uses for landscaping services. Going to the lowest bidder is never a good idea in the long run.
We have been witnessing the decay of our landscaping for years. If it means we have to increase our HOA fees by $10 more a month per home – it would certainly be worth it to see landscaping being cared for in the master-planned communities we call home.
-J. Fisher
Foothills HOA candidate:
I fought for transparency
I am Vicky Glover, and I am running for the Foothills HOA Board of Directors.
For years I have called for more transparency in our HOA. I want more opportunities for participation by homeowners, who are the most valuable asset we have.
I was part of the team of homeowners who pushed for the recent bylaw reforms.
Last week, board Treasurer Sandi Salvo wrote a letter attacking me. At the candidate forum the previous week, she was even more hostile. It was so bad that homeowners called her out during the forum.
Salvo tried to criticize me for filing a complaint against the HOA that cost $5,000 in legal fees.
What really happened? I spent my money to fight for more transparency and allow homeowners the ability to participate at the Design Review Committee meetings while Salvo and the board spent money from our HOA dues on lawyers to fight against transparency and homeowner participation.
At the candidate forum, Salvo questioned how much support I had. I welcome a comparison of how many homeowner votes I received in the 2019 election and how many she got in the 2018 election.
In 2019 I received the most votes from homeowners. However, I did not win a seat because of the large corporate voters. In contrast, Salvo won her seat in 2018 because of corporate votes.
In July, homeowners voted 11:1 for term limits that require Salvo to sit out for a year. Of all the votes against the reforms, 65 percent were from a single corporate supporter of Salvo.
While Salvo is looking backward, I want to look forward and focus on the improvements waiting to be made in our HOA.
I ask for your vote so that I can work to help implement the new reforms and to ensure transparency and accountability. I want to involve homeowners in the HOA so we can all work together for the benefit of our community.
Check out: TheFoothillsInfo.com for more information about me and the other reform candidates.
-Vicky Glover
Corporations hold too much sway in Foothills HOA voting
Last week, Foothills Community Association Treasurer Sandi Salvo and her next-door neighbor, Mary Engbrecht, signed two disturbing letters to the editor of this newspaper.
HOA members should know something about the letter signed by Engbrecht.
She asserted that current board director Jon Samuelson (appointed in January) stood out in the Sept. 16 candidate forum to such a degree that he was the only candidate worth voting for. She was highly critical of the other candidates.
HOA members can rest assured that objective observers drew a much different conclusion from the Forum. Engbrecht’s views notwithstanding, our HOA is not condemned to have unqualified members elected to the board.
To the contrary, the forum made clear that we are blessed with a wealth of strong, well-qualified candidates.
It totally belied the claims of those who had opposed term limits on the grounds that there would not be enough good HOA members willing to run for the board.
I endorse four candidates who support the recent reform movement: Rob Doherty, Vicky Glover, George Lemley and Michael Warren. More information about them can be found at TheFoothillsInfo.com.
The Forum left me very optimistic. I believe that, following the upcoming election, there will be a number of directors on the board who really want to chart a new course.
One thing that gives me pause about Samuelson is his close relationship with outgoing President Bill Fautsch. If elected, I hope he will not cling to the old ways but work with the new directors to promote transparency and accountability.
And Samuelson may well be elected. How he would be elected raises another concern.
I am troubled by Samuelson’s appeal for cumulative voting. This arcane procedure, which allows members to cast multiple votes for one candidate, is the bane of our electoral system.
Cumulative voting is a key reason the big corporations have such influence in selecting who sits on the Board. In this election, just one corporate member could use cumulative voting to give Samuelson more than 1,000 votes, virtually assuring him a seat.
For me, Samuelson’s embrace of cumulative voting and asking members to cast all their votes for only him is a huge red flag.
I urge all HOA members to participate in the election, no matter whom they vote for. This is the only way we homeowners can lessen the sway of the big corporations.
-David Randolph
Foothills HOA board finally
mailing election notices
Recently, the Foothills HOA Board failed to send notices by U.S. mail to hundreds of Foothills homeowners about the Oct. 21, 2020 annual meeting.
The current board withheld sending notices by mail to this large group of homeowners because these homeowners had previously voted electronically at the special meeting in July.
The board’s theory was that homeowners who had voted electronically in July had also somehow waived their right to receive notices by mail for all future meetings.
The practical problem with this situation is that an unknown number of these emails went into people’s spam folders. These homeowners, therefore, did not actually receive notice of the October annual meeting, nor did they receive a ballot for the four open board director seats.
The bigger problem is that the current Board should have known better. There had already been issues in July with emails going into people’s spam folders. It was a mistake not to send notices by mail to everyone.
When I brought this problem to the board’s attention, the board’s response was that the “process is operating as intended.” I was shocked by the cavalier attitude towards homeowners who did not receive notice of the annual meeting. When I raised this problem again last week, the board finally consulted with its attorney and now the board says it is going to send notices by mail to those who did not receive them.
Also, until I alerted them about it, the board had failed to put the annual meeting on its online calendar that is used to inform the HOA membership about all meetings.
We need fresh leadership on the Foothills HOA board who will avoid these kinds of problems by putting the interests of homeowners first. I am a candidate for the board, and I ask for your vote.
You can find more information about me and other candidates at www.TheFoothillsInfo.com.
If you live in the Foothills and have not received a ballot, please contact the management company at 480-704-2900. The deadline for voting is Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. Please vote!
-Rob Doherty
Stephen Richer deserves vote for County Recorder
Current Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes lost his case recently in the Arizona Supreme Court for an instruction that he had added to the mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Elections.
Fontes’ instruction advised voters to cross out votes made in error, and write in another item. This course of action should never be allowed in any election as it is an open invitation to voter fraud.
Also, Fontes hasn’t been lawful. Secretary of State Hobbs – a Democrat also – told Fontes as he was about to break election law, “Adrian... This is clearly not the law in Arizona.”
Attorney General Brnovich, a Republican, wrote, Fontes “cannot unilaterally rewrite state election laws.”
His moral turpitude can be deduced by the people he represented as a criminal defense attorney.
Fontes represented: Alexander Andrews, who was charged with six counts of failure to register as a sex offender in Maricopa County; Orlando Molina-Barraza and his associates, who were charged with five counts of narcotic drug violations, seven counts of money laundering, six counts of dangerous drug violations, three counts of illegal control of an enterprise, and one count of misconduct involving weapons in Maricopa County, Arizona; Miguel Angel Velarde-Macias, who was detained by the United States Border Patrol for transporting illegal immigrants across the border.
Upon Velarde-Macias’ detention, USBP discovered that “Velarde-Macias had been arrested on about twenty two previous occasions” and “this history indicates that Velarde may be involved in human trafficking.”
And lastly, Manuel Fabian Celis-Acosta – the “primary target” in the Obama Administration’s Fast and Furious Investigation.
Fontes’ personal record includes: A class 5 Felony charge; alcohol and drug abuse resulting in probation for 1 year; three nights in jail; mortgage foreclosure; rebuke for failure to appear and gross mismanagement of law office from U.S. District Judge Stephen McNamee.
The judge said, “Mr. Fontes acknowledged that he was struggling to address his own deficient office management practices. Regretfully, the Court has heard this explanation on prior occasions when there have been concerns expressed about Mr. Fontes’ conduct before the Court.”
I am voting for Stephen Richer and encourage you to do as well.
-Jill Norgaard
Triné Nelson driven to keep Kyrene strong
Triné Nelson is honest, open-minded, balanced, and will make a great addition to the Kyrene District school board.
In this highly contentious election year, it is refreshing to hear a candidate who is receptive toward all points of view. Triné Nelson is running for Kyrene District School Board.
She is a fulltime working mother of two Kyrene children, a collegiate curriculum manager/instructor and an active district volunteer. Triné brings over 15 years of experience working to help others succeed and is driven to keep Kyrene strong during these uncertain times.
Triné cares deeply about giving back to her community by contributing her voice in discussions that affect many. Triné has first-hand knowledge facing challenges advocating for a student’s unique needs; collaborating with District teachers and staff while considering all the choices parents have in the best interest of their child.
I know I can trust Triné to make educated decisions based on equitable consideration for all students, teachers, and families.
-Terri Becker
Voting is too important to ignore this year
How many of us have voted for candidates about whom we know next to nothing? We might have a sense of their party affiliation, but would we recognize them on the street? Can we express one of their views? Do we know anything about their background, their experience, their success in similar endeavors?
I am guessing that most of us are not fully informed before we drop the ballot into the box.
Why? Because it takes time, it takes persistence and it takes commitment to vote responsibly and maturely.
And, because we are filled with excuses. “I can’t find the website about the candidate.” “I don’t have time to dig around for the truth.” “I just vote as my friends tell me.” “I don’t even bother voting – what difference does it make?”
I have used some of these excuses myself in the past. Too often I have relied on someone else’s assessments and just blackened the circles they have suggested.
Too often I have skipped a group of names because who can tell one judge from another? And, too often I have just gotten it done to get it done without even checking to see if my candidates or propositions won.
I am not proud to admit any of this, but I know I am not alone.
This year however, I am not going to slide by again, because voting my conscience and my values are too important.
Throwing out a political opinion occasionally on Facebook isn’t going to satisfy my sense of morality, asking someone to send me suggestions yet again is not going to satisfy my moral compass.
There is something too important at stake this year. More than I can recall any other year, and I have been a voter for over 40 years.
This year, the morality of the country that I love is at stake. This year, the soul of our country is in peril. This year, I must get involved.
So, I have. I have mailed postcards, placed signs in the yard, listened to candidates speak online, encouraged others to do the same.
I have donated time and money, sermonized on the importance of supporting compassionate candidates who share our values, and, yes, written this editorial.
Because, unless you and I and all those who support rationality, decency, justice and honesty step up and make our voices heard, we will likely sink more deeply into the discord and division that we currently experience.
If you and I and all those who believe that truth and righteous behavior and action are values worth fighting for and do not write the postcards, sign the petitions, display the signs and get our ballots mailed or dropped off on time, we will have to face our children and grandchildren when they ask us, and they will, “how did you let it happen?”
Voting is a spiritual endeavor because it demands us to examine our values every time we place a mark on the ballot.
And, I say to anyone who is reading this and shaking their head, that to vote against what you know to be right and true is to deny your deepest and best self. It is to deny the legacy and promise that is America. It is to deny our country’s future as a people and nation indivisible.
We must not let that happen. Vote to give our country a chance to once again stand tall and firm and resolute against those internally and externally who would tear us apart. Vote to give your children and grandchildren a safe future in America.
It’s up to us.
- Rabbi Susan Schanerman
Will governor protect our right to vote?
As a voter, I want to hear from our Governor.
I am incredibly concerned about the President’s recent comments where he admitted plans of “getting rid of ballots” backed by his Atlantic magazine interview where Mr. Trump discussed having states appoint electors rather than honoring duly-elected ones.
I want to know what the Governor is planning to do to protect our vote, thus our democracy. Will Mr. Ducey commit to uphold the will of Arizona voters? I’ve requested this commitment in writing. So far, crickets.
Your silence is deafening. We need to hear from you, Governor.
-Laurie Nerat
Julie Gunnigle should be
our next County Attorney
A former prosecutor and law professor, Julie Gunnigle has my vote to become the first woman to win the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.
If elected this November, Julie Gunnigle vows “to be tough, smart, and fair” as the new County Attorney.
Among her many issues on her agenda, she will work to protect women, children, and seniors from violent crimes, stop systemic racism, implement sentencing reform, end cash bail, hold law enforcement accountable, protect Arizonan civil liberties, create effective diversion programs for at-risk populations, and stop the prosecution of low-level drug offenses.
“My platform is straightforward and hasn’t deviated since we started this campaign. We need to transform this office into an institution that is tough, smart, and fair. This means being tough on corruption and crimes that target the most vulnerable in our society like women, children, and our seniors.
“Being smart with our resources by instituting reforms to fix our incarceration crisis and save $250 million a year. Being fair with our sentencing and ending regressive practices like pleading so that the punishments in our legal system fit the crime committed. “
These are all commonsense reforms backed by evidence that will both make our community safer and save us money when they’re implemented. Talking directly to people in Arizona, there has been overwhelming bipartisan support for these kinds of changes.
I’m convinced Julie Gunnigle will be tough, smart and fair as our next Maricopa County Attorney. Julie Gunnigle has my vote.
-David Gordon
Where is the outrage over Eloy detention enter?
Eloy AZ ICE detention center boasts one of the nation’s largest COVID outbreaks with over 40 percent of employees and detainees infected.
Where is the outrage?
-CJ Briggle
Vote yes on Prop 207 even if you don’t like weed
As a person who doesn’t use marijuana in any form, despises the smell, and has no love of being with others who are enjoying it, I wholeheartedly endorse a “yes” vote on Proposition 207 to decriminalize marijuana use and possession in Arizona.
The number one argument for me—actually, the only argument I care about – concerns racial justice. People of color are far more likely to be arrested for violating marijuana laws, even though they use the drug at virtually the same rate as whites.
This is true everywhere in the country – cities big and small, rural and urban areas, places that are wealthy or poor.
I personally have several friends of color whose families have been drastically negatively impacted by draconian marijuana laws.
These laws are grossly oppressive to otherwise law-abiding citizens just because of their skin color. It is a despicable corruption of “justice” and should be enough to make anyone with a conscience mark “yes” on the ballot despite all of the specious arguments the opposition tries to throw at us.
For more details on the legislation, check out smartandsafeaz.com. For more information on the racial justice take, visit travel writer/activist Rick Steves’ website (ricksteves.com) and navigate to his “social activism & philanthropy” page.
He’s a fervent supporter of decriminalization and a decent human being. I hope you will be, too.
-Geri Koeppel
League of Women Voters supports Proposition 208
League of Women Voters of Arizona supports a yes vote on Proposition 208-Invest in Education, the ballot measure that increases and begins to equalize public school funding across the state. It increases income taxes only on those Arizonans with the highest 1 percent of personal income.
After careful analysis, League members have determined Proposition 208 is consistent with established League positions and is structured to deliver the promised results for Arizona public school children.
The League is a nonpartisan organization and develops positions only after careful in-depth studies. The League has studied and developed comprehensive positions on public school finance since 1979 and addresses such issues as funding for quality, how funds should be collected, an adequate funding formula, a uniform distribution of state funds, fiscal accountability and local participation in decision-making and the distribution of funds.
These positions, developed by the League well before Prop 208, provide the basis for our strong support of this ballot measure in 2020.
The League of Women Voters recognizes the inequities of local school property taxes.
We support a state funding formula that decreases reliance on local district property taxes and increases reliance on statewide taxes for support of public education to better assure parity across school districts throughout our state.
The Legislature has failed to provide such a plan for the past 10 years, resulting in a rate of per pupil spending that ranks 49th in the nation.
Despite recent increases, our elected leaders have managed to spend $800 million less on education than they did a decade ago.
This deficit has resulted in large class sizes, teacher and support staff shortages, and reductions in educator salaries.
These deficits can be corrected by asking those in Arizona with the highest 1 percent of personal incomes to pay a little more (3.5 percent on individual earnings over $250,000 or joint earnings over $500,000) to invest in our communities and the future of our state.
A “yes” vote on Proposition 208 will:
Put an estimated $940 million into Arizona’s public schools.
Enact a 3.5 percent income tax in addition to the existing income tax (4.5 percent in 2020), on income above $250,000 (single filing) or $500,000 (joint filing).
Distribute the revenue from the 3.5 percent income tax to teacher and classroom support staff salaries, teacher mentoring and retention programs, career and technical programs, and the Arizona Teachers Academy.
Make the measure a state statute, with strong accountability measures that will prevent the legislature from diverting the funds to causes other than what voters intend.
Proposition 208 offers a solution that will channel needed funds to the personnel working directly with our children — not to the administration of schools, as opponents claim.
The proposition does place an additional tax on those who earn more. Opponents claim this is an unfair burden on small businesses.
Again, the additional tax applies only to income above $250,000 (single filers) or $500,000 (joint filers). We would assert that any business that yields that much money in personal income is not a small business.
Business owners will continue to thrive in Arizona, even as they pay a little more for the quality education needed so that they can benefit from a strong, well-educated workforce.
Please join League of Women Voters of Arizona in supporting Proposition 208.
- Bonnie Saunders, Interim President, and Pinny Sheoran, State Advocacy Chair
