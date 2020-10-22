The two biggest issues moving forward in 2021 will be continuing our response to the COVID-19 pandemic by passing additional support for families and small businesses, and continuing our investment in our K-12 schools.
As your state senator, I have a record of bipartisan leadership on both issues.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still at the forefront, additional support will be needed as we continue to safely re-open our economy.
Earlier this year, my legislative colleagues and I passed bipartisan legislation to assist families with things like rental assistance and unemployment benefits, and worked with our congressional delegation to make sure small businesses were able to access PPP loans.
With the fate of additional relief legislation in Congress uncertain, I look forward to working with both parties to continue to find ways to help working families and small business owners as we continue to fight our way through this pandemic.
As a product of our local public schools, supporting our students and our teachers has been and will always be my number one priority as your state senator, and I have the record to prove it.
I have voted for multiple pay raises for our teachers in recent years and supported ground breaking legislation to invest in our state universities as well.
While we have made progress in recent years to help our teachers and students, more work needs to be done. Arizona still has the highest teacher turnover rate in the country, and the highest student to school counselor ratio as well.
In addition to raises for our teachers and educators, I have also led the effort at the state capitol to expand mental health resources for our kids.
Over the last two years, I have passed three bipartisan bills into law that provide greater support and resources for mental health, including the Mitch Warnock Act in 2019 that requires all school personnel in grades six through twelve receive regular training in suicide prevention so they can better spot the warning signs in our children.
Now in place, the law is already making a difference in the lives of teachers and our kids.
We are blessed to have some of the best K-12 schools in the state right here in Ahwatukee, including the schools that I attended growing up. I am committed to helping make sure our schools
stay the best for future generations, and help ensure that Ahwatukee continues to be a great place to live, work, and raise a family.
My proven record of bipartisan leadership and putting our community first is why our campaign has received such a broad base of bipartisan community support.
For example, our campaign has been unanimously endorsed by small business groups in our community, including the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
We have also been unanimously endorsed by our firefighters and police officers in our community, teachers and education groups, and also by our first responders and front line health care workers.
My opponent, on the other hand, believes in conspiracy theories like QAnon and thinks that the COVID-19 pandemic was planned decades ago by a secret organization seeking world domination.
It’s no wonder why her campaign has been rejected by the organizations above and why we have such as strong base of bipartisan community support.
My proven record of putting our community first speaks for itself.
It’s why I have been named the most bipartisan member of the Senate on multiple occasions, and have been able to pass so many bills into law as a member of the minority party.
My heart is in the work of serving our community, and I hope to earn your support to continue to represent our community for another two years. My website is seanbowieforaz.com if you would like to know more about me or where I stand on the issues. Thank you!
