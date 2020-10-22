Not to disrespect the question posed, I must take some liberty as my major issues are not unique to this district.
My action to address all issues would be accomplished by the grace of becoming elected to replace either of the sitting representatives, both of whom have attempted reprehensible legislation which thankfully but by perilously narrow Republican majority action disintegrated.
Despite their passion to occupy public office which necessitates swearing allegiance to federal and state Constitutions, the “progressives” and their selectivity with respect to the rule of any written law has manifested itself this year beyond any traditional excuse to ignore or deny.
The dichotomy between the image of multi-month and ongoing occupation of territory by terrorist groups versus the autocratic executive orders regarding the virus has unmasked to true nature of the Democrat vision of power.
As always, my standard warning regarding the moral responsibility of support for Democrat politicians and thus Democrat platform and leadership identifiable “principles” should override any parochial special interest if one places things in a properly ordered perspective.
When we cooperate in a crime – oh, say, hire a mafioso to off an adversary – we greatly share in the guilt.
Electing a person known to advocate for and attempt to implement evil behavior not only of the perpetrator(s), but involve the general public through taxation for it, constitutes supermen cooperational guilt.
Now let’s look at some of our incumbents’ demonstrated positions with some simple analogies in case the evil escapes you.
Politicians like these distract from their problem issues by itemizing a litany of their more innocuous or even occasionally acceptable work. But to ignore their ignoble actions is like an attitude that one is bound to eat some delectable dish knowing that it is laced with poison.
So, if I had a long list of good political proposals but one was the dispensing of concern for the comfort and painlessness of capital punishment recipients – hardened criminals whose sentence survive the typical years of appeal processes, and proposed sensible dismemberment, disemboweling and decapitation, the hue and cry would reverberate virally! (Or substitute your favorite victim, perhaps animals).
Yet LD18 installed in 2016 a host of people who eagerly toil to accomplish just this, not for reprobate murderers but for untried, innocent, defenseless beings whose execution supposes being conceived unwanted to be a super-capital offense.
Now let’s examine the implications of their attempt to enforce recognition of the anti-scientific, narcissistic concept of gender imagination in law by legal provision to alter birth, driving, and death documents to reflect the ideology.
The publicly passed Title 30 of the Arizona Constitution – -establishing one-man, one-woman marriage. This gender ID (GI) effort to falsify documentation does not change a person from one gender to the other: e.g., a man is still incapable of having a baby. It does nullify Title 30, something legislators are not allowed to do with a simple bill majority. It establishes precedent that what is claimed to be in the interior of an individual’s mind supersedes all other realities.
Drunk driving example: A policeman pulls it over a weaving driver, asking regarding alcohol consumption. The driver replies “I am completely sober.” With the new legal paradigm, the incident is over, case closed.
So, one must mentally prepare for the co-ed mixture of showers and sports, even male prisoners could simply declare female to get into the female prison.
Another unconstitutionality of GI...it nullifies trial by jury. If the only relevant information is the perpetrator’s own mind, the other minds, on the jury, are irrelevant.
To allow the individual to declare reality results in chaotic decimation of human society.
And so, I ask for your examination of hawker2020.com and consideration whether for right (i.e. conservative or correct--no difference) positions respecting Arizona presidential vote diluting “national public vote,” enforcement against illegal immigration, arms rights, true life defense as basis for responsible, children-oriented family legislation.
