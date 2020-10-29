The search has begun for Kyrene’s superintendent. There are legitimate concerns about Kyrene’s perceived rush to hire a new superintendent.
I wanted to provide some information based on my personal experience as a participant in the hiring process for Dr. Jan Vesely and other educational executive searches in Arizona over the past 25 years.
The process for public schools is transparent, mandated by Arizona statute and other restrictions. I know it can be frustrating but current board members are legally restricted from discussing items covered in executive session. Refer to the district website for proposed timeline and milestones.
Superintendents are not elected for “terms.” They receive contracts ranging from one to three years after negotiations with options for renewal.
Arizona districts have two options: Hiring from an internal post or soliciting for bids from internal and external candidates through a third-party agency.
The governing board decides which process to utilize – not based on nefarious intent but on whether the district has qualified in-house applicants; is pleased with the direction the district is currently going; and does not think that the expense outlay will net better candidates than an internal search.
Is hiring an external candidate the best solution when some days we barely recognize our own community due to COVID-19?
The district is not beholden to hire.
If internal candidates fail to apply or
applicants are not the right fit, they
cancel the internal post and begin the solicitation process.
There are benefits to each solicitation process, but a few perks of going in-house are that the board is familiar with their performance and the successful candidate would start with in-depth knowledge of our district.
The board also requested feedback from staff, teachers and community regarding priorities and objectives for the new superintendent.
There is no harm in accepting applications and allowing the board to evaluate the applicant’s ability to fulfill those characteristics that are deemed important.
Having NO superintendent during a global pandemic may be scarier than extending a single year contract with measurable outcomes to a qualified in-house candidate.
The new board will be incredible as all candidates are committed to our students, but it will be some time before they have a thorough knowledge of our administrators and their effectiveness and impact.
The new board will be in place, trained and familiar with the workings of our district by the time the contract is over and this new board will determine whether to extend that contract or begin the hiring process for a replacement.
Our governing boards represent us. We elect them to be responsible for governance. The superintendent handles operations.
Parents and community members are crucial stakeholders but we are not responsible for governance or operations. As citizens we have our say when we elect board members.
I am not trying to curb public participation or tell you not to hold our elected officials accountable. Complete surveys and submit blue cards. But it is unfair to imply nefarious intent when exercising a commonly used legal option.
Fiscal impact: Our district budget is impacted by decreased enrollment, the transition online and the incredible amount of resources necessary to keep our students and staff safe while in-person for school during a pandemic.
How far would $50,000 – the cost of a third-party search – go in helping students get the tutoring services to get back on track? If Kyrene hires an out-of-district administrator and fires them, we are forced to continue to pay out their contract.
Consider all fiscal and educational factors, then ensure our board knows your wishes.
Successful outcomes: It is critically important to vote for governing board members that are more than friends but that you think will be great board members. It takes critical thinking, consensus building, and research skills for them to make these decisions.
I encourage everyone to view the candidates based on the current board configuration. Remaining members Kevin Walsh and Margaret Pratt are both incredible; they collectively orient their decision-making compass toward what is best for all students.
It is important to watch their interactions at past board meetings; do they vocalize what is important to them and bring up different points in a timely manner; and do they utilize their executive session properly?
For all candidates: do you think they are consensus builders? I try to imagine how the individuals would function within the constraints board members have. They are bound to follow open meeting law. Do they follow the rules? Are they respectful in their interactions and able to collaborate with people of differing opinions?
Is what they are saying consistent with their past and future actions? Fortunately, with five board members, when one goes rogue, they are typically ineffective in enacting change.
I think diversity of thought is key. Boards work best when they do not all think the same. We need leadership that represents the community but will ultimately learn Kyrene’s inner workings.
I always want a seat at the table too but when I cannot, I vote for people who are not going to be swayed by things that don’t matter to me. I want decisions for teachers and children to be made with one focus – what has been proven to be successful for student outcomes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.