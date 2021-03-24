Having a flexible work schedule is a nice arrangement for anyone, but for people like me, it’s absolutely essential. I’m in my first semester studying aerospace engineering at Mesa Community College, so I need the flexibility to work around my heavy course load.
Shopping with Instacart was the perfect solution for me, because I can choose when I work, and I can earn income on a schedule that works for me. If I’m bogged down with homework or studying, I don’t have to worry about clocking in or calling out.
What I’ve come to love most about this job is that it enables me to help people in my community, like elderly people who need to stay safe from the pandemic, or parents who need to stay home with their kids.
My job is a simple way to brighten people’s day.
But I’ve learned that this type of work has a major drawback, and that’s the lack of safety net benefits – like healthcare or paid leave – which are generally tied to traditional jobs.
Having the security of a benefits plan would give me peace of mind, because unexpected medical costs could make it hard for me to stay in school and pursue my dream.
The millions of app-based workers like me, many of whom work full-time, deserve the same protections traditional workers get.
However, this doesn’t mean we should make app-based workers full-time, 40 hour-a-week workers, because in many cases that defeats the purpose of working independently.
In my case, there is no way I can work a fixed schedule while also keeping up my grades. I love having the flexibility to set a schedule I feel comfortable with and earn what I want to earn.
Independent workers need benefits, but we also need to be able to keep our flexibility.
There’s a surprisingly simple way to make this a reality: portable benefits. Portable benefits flip the script on how workers get critical protections. Rather than being tied to a single, full-time employer, portable benefits would be tied to the worker if they need them.
Here’s how it works: let’s say someone started shopping for Instacart, like me. The worker would pay a small amount into their benefits plan, and Instacart would pay into it as well. If that worker decided to drive for Uber too, then Uber would start making contributions.
This system recognizes the changing nature of modern work, and ensures that every worker has the certainty and security that benefits provide.
This idea is picking up steam across the country. In New Jersey, state lawmakers advanced a bill last summer that would create this very system, and a similar plan was introduced in Washington State.
Now is the chance to make this concept a reality at a national level. We’ve all seen how important independent workers have been during this crisis, and it’s clearer than ever that they deserve the same protections as full-time workers.
I hope Arizona’s congressional delegation, like Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, and my congressman, Greg Stanton, will make portable benefits a priority this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.