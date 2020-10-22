Gang hangs out in her
Ahwatukee courtyard
The courtyard behind our house has become a gang hangout.
When the sun goes down, they circle the streets to gather their members.
In darkness, calls of intimidation ring through the neighborhood.
Patio lights pop on and wide eyes watch from the slits in the blinds.
Yelps and snarls precede lunges as the bravest challenge each other.
A voice shouts, “Go on!” And the gang breaks up.
Individual members slink away toward their dens under the bushes.
Six young coyotes rule the night behind our house.
“Yip yip yowl ooo” they call into the October night.
-Rebecca Ballew Dockum
Mother grateful for Armer Foundation, founder
My 10-year-old daughter, Kailyn Hinkle, was involved in an accident Aug. 15 of this year where she was hit by a boat trailer and dragged underneath it, causing life threatening injuries and landing her in the pediatric ICU at Cardon Children’s Hospital for 10 days, then requiring round the clock care upon discharge.
I am a speech-language pathologist, so I make a decent income however, like many single parents, it is still a paycheck to paycheck living situation for us.
I work a full-time job outside our home and a part-time job remotely. I do not have an emergency fund. I do not have a savings account. I do not own a home. I have nothing to borrow against.
Our life works because I work hard.
Following Kiki’s accident, I was faced with an impossible situation. She was completely dependent for all activities of daily living in the weeks following her accident.
She could not transfer herself, toilet herself, shower herself, feed herself, etc. She was traumatized and afraid to be away from me for any amount of time and I felt the same way about being away from her.
Continuing to work full-time outside of our home was not a possibility. First, my daughter needed me at home. Second, I was in no condition to complete the important medical duties my full-time job required. NOT working full-time was also not a possibility because that meant surviving about one month before I would have been in serious financial trouble and by that, I mean unable to pay my rent, utilities, etc. Add to that the fact that I knew the upcoming medical bills would be astronomical and I carry our medical insurance through my full-time job.
The situation I found myself and my family in, by no fault of our own, is one that is difficult to describe but I will start with scared. Sickening. Horrible. Impossible.
Then along came Jennifer Armer and the Armer Foundation for Kids. I had never met her. I did not know of their family business. I did not know about her foundation.
But thank God she found us. Diana Lopez from Ahwatukee 411 contacted me and told me a little bit about Jennifer and that she wanted to help us. We connected soon after and since then she has been nothing short of amazing.
On our first phone call she asked a little bit about me and what I thought I needed as far as finances so I gave her a number that I thought would work.
She immediately realized it was too low and that I had no idea what I needed.
Instead of putting me in a situation later where I would have to ASK for help, she just took the wheel and got things rolling. She immediately put Kiki and her story on her Armer Foundation for Kids website and started accepting donations and shared it on social media.
She organized a community sale for Kiki, but she did not wait until the sale weekend to start making money for her.
She started an online pre-sale to kick start the actual sale. She started reaching out to businesses to sponsor signs for Kiki’s golf tournament. She explained to me the process and possibility of getting grants.
When Kiki’s story began to get media attention, she sheltered us from reporters until she knew I was ready to tell Kiki’s story. She took the time to plan short-term and long-term financial goals – all of this for a family she has never met.
She is one of several people and local businesses in the Ahwatukee community who has reached out to help us since Kiki’s accident.
Jennifer helps families in situations like mine because she has a passion for community service, especially for children with medical needs. Within weeks of meeting her I knew she wanted to open a community resource center.
She has made it crystal clear that she will do whatever it takes for however long it takes until we are okay. Jennifer is an amazing woman on a mission, with a dream in her heart to make life easier for families who are going through a tragedy.
I never in my wildest dreams imagined anything like this would happen to my daughter. When tragedy strikes, you are not able to formulate thoughts and plan financially, especially if you do not have emergency funds at your disposal.
When your child is sick or injured your only worry should be taking care of them. Thanks to people like Jennifer Armer, that is my only worry right now.
The peace she has instilled in my heart while I navigate my daughter’s recovery is immeasurable. The first day I spoke to her I felt a huge weight lifted off my shoulders. I just knew somehow everything was going to be okay.
There is a debt of gratitude to her that can never be repaid. The most amazing thing about that is – she does not do this expecting anything in return. She helps without making you feel like a charity case.
She is transparent in all her fundraising and keeps exquisite records, so you do not ever question what is happening with your child’s money. She keeps nothing for herself.
Jennifer Armer walked into our lives as a stranger, but she will remain a forever friend.
-Laura Myers
Foothills Community board annual election today
You can still vote in person at the Foothills Golf Course clubhouse today, Oct. 21, at 5:30 p.m.
Like the reform vote in July, it is important that everyone votes. However, it is even more critical in this board seat election because the built-in advantage of the corporations is further multiplied by a factor of four due to the “cumulative voting” provision in our CC&Rs.
Please take the time to vote, and please ask your neighbors to vote. If enough homeowners vote, the corporations will not be able to control the outcome.
Here are the candidates who support the recent HOA reforms: Rob Doherty, Vicky Glover, George Lemley, and Michael Warren. You can find more information about them at TheFoothillsInfo.com.
-Vicky Glover
Voting by mail early is easy in Arizona, so no excuses
Telling viewers that he sent in his ballot in the 2010 elections when he was working on the Space Station in Earth’s orbit, Mark Kelly strongly encouraged voters to make a plan, turn out, and vote, saying:
“There’s no excuse for you this election. Arizonans have many easy and convenient options to vote early this year by mail or in person. So make sure to go to iwillvote.com/AZ to make your plan today.”
Captain Mark Kelly is right. Compared to states like Georgia and Texas where their state governments, aided by some federal courts, are making it harder for people to vote and the citizens there have had to stand in line for many hours, Arizonans have it fairly easy to exercise their Constitutional right to cast a ballot.
-David Gordon
Start paying attention to redistricting panel
Five choices for the Independent Commissioner who will manage the commission for drawing the Arizona Congressional and legislative lines for a decade on the Independent Redistricting Commission are about to be designated.
Watch for upcoming information where your voice will be able to participate in these critical maps.
The future is ours. Use your voice to
be heard.
-CJ Briggle
As a mom, she appreciates Adel’s leadership
As a mother of three children and two grandchildren, their safety and well-being is my top priority. This impacts the decisions I make each day, advice I provide to each of them, and who I choose to support during an election.
There is a lot of noise out there, in the media and especially on social media, about what is at stake this election.
For me, one of the most important races this year is Maricopa County Attorney. Allister Adel was appointed to the role October of last year and has exemplified principled and character-driven leadership.
A working mom herself, Allister has made keeping children and families safe her top priority and it is evident in the work she does daily at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.
Not only is she committed to holding violent criminals accountable but also providing treatment and services to those who are battling addition or mental illness so they can recover, work and raise their families.
Her opponent Julie Gunnigle is a political activist who is focused on implementing the policy priorities of out-of-state progressive organizations rather than the actual duties of the Maricopa County Attorney.
Gunnigle supports efforts to defund our local police and plans to release criminals back into our communities. We cannot afford to have this type of radical overseeing our county’s criminal justice system?
Allister is a proven leader and she has the resume and record to back it up. In less than a year, she created programs for those who are battling drug addiction, resources for families regarding human trafficking, domestic violence and cyber bullying, and increased transparency and accountability.
This is what real leaders do: they take bold action because it is the right thing to do. This is why we need Allister’s leadership now more than ever.
I am proud to support Allister Adel for Maricopa County because I know she will work hard to protect children and families.
To learn more about Allister, visit: AllisterAdel.com
-Jill Norgaard
Mitzi Epstein is fighting for my kids and yours
As a regular American citizen living in the Kyrene School District, I have had the good fortune to see Rep. Mitzi Epstein in action because she makes herself available to hearing from her constituents.
Her self-created “Neighborhood Council” has been the seed of many pro-community ideas put into action, where she asks experts and community members alike to gather. Personally, I’ve been in discussions surrounding suicide prevention awareness for our students and obtaining more school counselors and I was there when my friends were first carving out “Jake’s Law,” requiring insurance companies to address mental health and physical health issues equally.
Rep. Epstein listened and was able to move this along in the legislature and it passed this year. As the head of the “Ways and Means Committee,” Rep. Epstein has put great emphasis on our public tax dollars to be allocated to our public schools so that every child in every neighborhood can have a quality public education.
She has called out the unethical behavior of those in our legislature who would rather funnel our tax dollars to their privately owned schools and/or to corporations at great loss to our children’s future.
And she has communicated clearly in so many budget meetings what funds need to be restored (to education) and how this can be achieved in practical terms.
An educated society cannot be underestimated — especially in these times when, so often, Science has been disregarded and replaced with “alternative facts” and conspiracy theories.
As a parent and a citizen, this really concerns me! And, I know when children receive factual information and learn real critical thinking from well trained, well paid teachers in a positive environment our society can really thrive. Mitzi Epstein knows that too and that’s why she fights so hard for my kids and yours.
Because I know her personally and I know her character, if she votes “no” on something that sounds good on the surface, there’s a good reason for it. I also know I can just ask her and she’ll give me the truth.
I wish all our leaders were like Rep. Epstein and recognized that they work for us. She will always vote (and has!) to pay teachers better, add school counselors, and support any funding that will create stronger public schools for our community because Education really is the foundation for everything else.
-Suzanne Whitaker
Arizona fails to elect leaders who will address climate
We will continue to fail to act on climate if Arizona voters continue to elect climate deniers like O’Connor into office. I was flabbergasted by ACC candidate Jim O’Connor’s response to one of the debate questions to learn that he is not convinced about the science of climate change.
Anna Tovar, Shea Stanfield, and Bill Mundell recognize the urgent need to follow the science and act on climate. They are committed to increasing the amount of clean energy in Arizona and making our state the solar capital of the world.
Please support Anna Tovar, Shea Stanfield, and Bill Mundell to serve on the Arizona Corporation Commission. We can’t continue to fail on climate policy.
-Rebecca Hinton
These candidates favor
freedom for individuals
Arizona is a state that has always believed in freedom for the individual.
If you: Value the freedom to protect yourself; enjoy lower taxes than many states; want fewer regulations on small businesses; value all life; want to protect the border from drugs, human trafficking; want to keep jobs here in the United States; want school choice so your child can get the education that fits your child’s needs; want the freedom to worship your religion, want freedom of speech, you need to vote for:
Martha McSally, Merissa Hamilton, President Trump, Ivan Alfaro, Dave Giles, Margaret Wright, Suzanne Sharer, Don Fletcher, Bob Robson, Lori Bastian, Stephen Richer, Mike Myrick.
-Nancy Dombrowski
Voting Democratic top to bottom, against ‘idiocracy’
Steve Schmidt, former Republican and co-founder of The Lincoln Project, called it right while coining a new word, “Idiocracy.”
Most Americans now know the emperor has no clothes and are saying it out loud, unlike his Republican enablers in the US House and Senate who would follow this Idiocrat off a cliff (yes, you are one of them, Martha McSally) along with his Republican enablers in Arizona from the governor on down.
Conscientious voters in Arizona will be voting the Democratic slate from top to bottom and, one day, like a miracle, he’ll be gone. Vote early.
-Doug Arnold
Liked letter in last week’s Ahwatukee Foothills News
In the Oct. 14 issue: Bravo to Stanley D’Souza! Your response “Not sure Democrats live in her country“ was spot on! Thank you!
-Tim Propps
