Opinion: Police officer touches special heart 21 years later

May 11-16th is National Police Week. The formal memorial will be held on May 15th, a day selected by then President John F. Kennedy, honoring officers killed in the line of duty. To most, this week and the formal memorial day, will come and go until next year.
Not true for the women and men who put on the uniform and walk the thin blue line 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. These officers will carry the loss with them on duty, off duty, day after day, year after year for the rest of their lives. Case in point: This is a true story of Retired Detroit Police Officer Tom Sommerville who now resides in Arizona. These are his words.
“After moving to Tucson in 2003, I went back to Michigan a year later for a visit. My flight had a layover at Chicago O’Hare Airport. I was one of the last people to board the Southwest Airline’s flight. Prior to sitting down, I placed my carry-on bag in the overhead compartment. The bag was blue, and it had the National Law Enforcement Officer’s logo on both sides.
As I sat in my seat, the lady sitting next to me asked, ‘Excuse me sir, is that bag from the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial?’ I replied, ‘Yes, how did you know?’ She told me her brother was a police officer who was killed in the line of duty and she recognized the logo.
I told her I was sorry for her loss. I asked if her brother had been a Chicago Police Officer and she replied, no. She told me he was a Detroit officer. He was killed on March 8, 1983. I asked what her brother’s name was and she replied, ‘Michael Bossuyt’.
I then asked her if he had red hair, was a sergeant, worked at the 7th Precinct and was killed interrupting a burglary. The look on her face said it all. She replied, ‘Why yes, how do you know? Did you know my brother?’
I told her I was a Detroit police officer for 30 years, retiring in 2003, and was on the Detroit Police Honor Guard for 25 of those years. Though I didn’t know her brother, I explained that I stood guard at his casket during the funeral. I also folded the flag and fired the 21-gun salute.
She started crying and asked if she could give me a hug. After a heartfelt hug she asked me how I remembered her brother. I simply told her that he died in the line of duty and gave his life for the City of Detroit and its’ citizens. I continued by telling her that ‘We remember all of those that made the ultimate sacrifice.’ Although it had been some 21 years since Michael died, she was happy to know her brother hadn’t been forgotten.
During presentation of a check from the ‘Arizona Lawmen,’ which I’m a member, I told this story to the widow of an Arizona officer killed in the line of duty. I reminded her that we will never forget our fallen officers.”
Joel Kordis, an Ahwatukee resident is a retired police officer with the Carlsbad, California, Police Department. Arizona Lawmen is a nonprofit.
