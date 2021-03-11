While online learning has proven to be a successful option for students across the country, the lack of continuity in learning this school year is hurting the kids – with students participating in-person for a few weeks, followed by online for a few weeks to address quarantine restrictions and back to in-person learning for an undetermined amount of time.
As a result, many students are experiencing COVID Learning Loss.
The term “learning loss” defines a real phenomenon, typically occurring over summer break when students are not as engaged in learning.
The definition of learning loss refers to any specific or general loss of knowledge and skills, or reversals in academic progress, often attributed to long gaps or periodic disruptions in a student’s education.
Sadly, the pandemic has magnified learning loss, especially in areas where access to remote-learning tools are limited.
In fact, students will likely lose five to nine months of learning by the end of this June, according to a report by McKinsey & Company. That same study found that at-risk students could lose up to one year of learning.
As the vice president of education services at Primavera Online School, a full-service, tuition-free, public online school for students in grades K-12, I have had a unique experience with this learning-loss epidemic.
While the vast majority of our students have not been affected directly by COVID Learning Loss – because their education has not been disrupted – we have seen a substantial increase in transfers by students who were attending brick-and-mortar schools when the school year began.
Primavera’s experience helping students switch to a virtual format spans 20 years. As a result, we’ve identified several tips to help families address learning loss.
First, parents should determine if their child’s learning loss is minimal or significant and needs intervention. I encourage families to speak with their child.
Find out if they’re getting enough support. If there is concern, families should connect with the teacher to discuss their child’s progress. Yes, it is okay to collaborate with teachers. The more involved a parent is, the better chance the child has at success.
Additionally, a few small changes to a child’s daily routine can significantly improve performance. Those changes include setting realistic expectations, creating a workplace conducive for learning, and working with the child to plan ahead.
Simply knowing what to expect for the next school day can put a child in a better state of mind for success.
With school choice, families can explore options that meet their child where they’re at academically. Parents don’t have to wait until the end of the school year to switch to a school more equipped to meet their child’s needs.
I know switching schools is never easy, but if it means the difference between a child progressing or regressing, the choice is obvious.
And finally, it’s vitally important every child maintains social bonds, whether by virtual means or through extracurricular activities.
A consequence of the pandemic is the diminished social and emotional wellbeing of children, which is why social-emotional learning frameworks continue to grow in schools across the country.
If we are going to help our children get through this, we must do so as a community. Whether it’s online or in-person, we are fortunate to have education options for our community’s children.
By working together and discussing this issue with friends and family, we can limit the impact of COVID Learning Loss and position our students for success.
Tamara Becker is vice president of education services, Primavera Online School.
