Letters to the Editor

Not much hope for a fire station in Ahwatukee any time soon
Great coverage (AFN October 19th, 2022) concerning the Phoenix Fire Department response times and the impending bond election by Phoenix residents.
Having served on the Phoenix police force for 30 years, I had the opportunity to be in the planning unit as a middle manager during the early 2000 bond election planning. And at my retirement in 2003 I served as a citizen, appointed by Sal DiCiccio on the Police Department’s bond committee that was responsible for preparing the department’s needs for the bond election.
I can tell you that a shovel hitting the dirt at this point and time for any city department’s future bond projects is a long way away.
-Christopher Gentis
Nailing political signs to Ahwatukee trees was the last straw
With elections less than a month away, everyone is suffering from campaign over stimulation. It’s everywhere. It’s in your mailbox, at your front door, on your TV, radio, phone and let’s not forget the overabundance of street signs. Back in the day, you typically received campaign mailers which are easily tossed... and you could easily change a media channel to avoid the onslaught of intrusion.
As a seasoned advertising and marketing professional of 35 years, I am all for a big campaign push. But over the past decade the intrusion is excessive as there is exponentially MORE of it. More in each form of traditional media and now on social media, direct to phone and online that we never had before.
Traditionally, signs were placed on street corners of “major” intersections. Now you find them everywhere at intersections on side streets and in neighborhoods. I am not talking about in your own yard. I have a couple in mine, too. But now they are more common in housing developments on residential streets. If it’s your favorite candidate, you might not mind or even care that it’s probably against your HOA guidelines.
Just know that this placement on a residential street corner only invites more to come in the future, lots more. And if this isn’t bad enough, two candidates had signs nailed to our beautiful Ahwatukee palm trees on the medians of both Ray and Chandler Roads. Talk about a disgrace to our palm trees and our community!
These were on two of our very own Ahwatukee road medians that we pay taxes to keep manicured with landscaping. Not only were they an eye sore but total disregard for the place we all call home.
To be fair, candidates don’t have complete control over what an individual might do with a sign, but clear parameters of what is okay and isn’t, should be handed to anyone given a sign. Whatever is out of line should be taken down immediately by campaign staff. Thankfully, someone had the common sense to take these down pretty quickly.
Next up is the constant inundation to your email or phone. Electronic devices are a hot bed for not only general political spam, but certainly campaign spam. No matter which political party you are for, you are being bombarded. If you are a social media person that number just went up tenfold! No matter how many times you have unsubscribed from a list, the pings keep coming.
I find the texts to my phone to be especially intrusive as they are mixed in with all of my personal, family, work texts. It’s maddening. Email seems to be easier to filter for spam, but with the phone no matter what you do to prevent, it just keeps coming. The most upsetting part of these spam texts and emails, is that we have rights to privacy on our personal devices.
Again, I am all for advertising and getting your name out there. The question is when it becomes too much that voters are burned out from political campaigns. A voter may have been considering a candidate but is so irritated with excessive and intrusive marketing or smear tactics, you may have just turned them off. Or they’ve been so inundated, they spend more time deleting the spam and robo calls than reading about what a candidate stands for.
And what about privacy? Isn’t it part of our elected officials job to help protect it? How do we as voters trust them when they themselves are abusing it? It’s too late for this campaign cycle, but hopefully someone is listening for the future. I have to say, seeing those signs littered on our palm trees was just too much for me.
Dear Candidate, please STOP and THINK.
-Michelle Watson
Democracy depends on your vote this November
Insurrectionist and election denier Mark Finchem is the Republican candidate vying to be Arizona’s next secretary of state. Finchem has gone on record to say he wouldn’t have certified the 2020 election results and Joe Biden could not have won because he “personally didn’t know anyone who voted for Joe Biden.”
Luckily, Arizonans can vote for a candidate with a proven track record of protecting free and fair elections: Adrian Fontes, the Democratic candidate for secretary of state.
-Doug Arnold
Politics in Arizona becoming more and more tribal
I have always voted for the person I honestly believed would be best for the job. I voted for John McCain for years. I think that is no longer possible. I cannot vote for anyone in a political party that is willing to support the overthrow of our long-standing democracy. Republicans, when they say the last election was stolen, they are committing to a lie that will end democracy in the United States. When the only election that is real is an election they win, that is no longer democracy, and they are supporting the overthrow of democracy (dictatorship).
The leader of the Republican party in Arizona had to plead the fifth because she knew she was cheating to win the election when she produced an alternative (fake) set of electors. The Cyber Ninjas audit produced nothing.
Yet Republicans in our Legislature are trying desperately to make it harder to vote. Nationally, the Republicans lost over 60 court cases related to the 2020 election because they had absolutely no evidence to support their claims. A party willing to go to these lengths to quiet our voices cannot be trusted with power.
Republicans are also trying to take over the courts in the United States. They put in judges that have been vetted by the far-right Federalist Society. These are the judges that have decided to end the Voting Rights Act so that states can make it harder to vote.
Again, why are these laws being implemented when there is no evidence of elections being affected by fraud? Because the Republicans need to be able to pick who votes so that they can win.
The vast majority of Americans believe women should have the right to decide if they will bear a child. Yet the judges who lied and said they would respect precedent, did not and overturned Roe v. Wade.
A party that would rather see the Capitol overrun by domestic terrorists who threaten the life of the vice president, causing injury and death to police officers, destroy property and attempt to overthrow the peaceful transfer of power cannot be trusted with power.
We cannot afford to have any election deniers in any office, because they work in lockstep to deny Americans their voice.
I really hate to decide who I vote for by party, but the Republicans have made it clear they will not stand up for the majority of Americans. Therefore, to save America from totalitarianism we must vote out the election deniers, the freedom fakers, the court packers.
-Barry Smith
