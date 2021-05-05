This Mother’s Day I won’t receive flowers or enjoy brunch with my daughter Amy. Instead, I’ll pay money to receive a call from her.
We’ll share memories before being reminded that there’s only five minutes for us to speak. My daughter is serving a sentence in an Arizona state prison.
When my daughter was sent to prison, it created a hole in our family. It felt like a punishment for not only her, but for me, her grandmother, and her children.
More than 3,500 mothers, sisters, and daughters are incarcerated in Perryville Women’s Prison. Like my daughter, many of these women were arrested after they became addicted to drugs.
Amy did an informal study of this by surveying 204 of the 262 women in her wing. She found that more than 90 percent of them were incarcerated for drug or alcohol related offenses.
My daughter’s addiction stemmed from a series of traumatic events that led her down a rabbit hole of physical pain, desperation and despair.
Within prison walls, my daughter’s drug addiction got worse, not better. The first time she came out of prison, she was fully addicted to meth, a drug easily available in prison. Unfortunately, this led to a second prison sentence.
Prisons and jails are not designed with the well-being of women in mind. Conditions are horrible. Tampons and pads are difficult to access.
I have to send my daughter money for long underwear to stay warm in the winter and for nutritional snacks like peanut butter and crackers.
The kitchen is rat-infested and filthy and they regularly serve outdated canned food.
On top of this, the threat of contracting COVID-19 is heightened because its impossible to social distance in cramped quarters.
This year, the Arizona State Legislature had a chance to pass a “Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act,” sponsored by Republican Walt Blackman. Unfortunately, the bill died.
The Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act would require the Arizona Department of Corrections to provide better conditions for women. It would provide extra protections for pregnant people who are incarcerated, including making sure they are not restrained during any point of their pregnancy and making sure they have access to healthy food.
Finally, it would require DOC to attempt to keep parents in facilities within 250 miles of their kids.
Arizona Senators also failed to pass a law to allow incarcerated people to earn additional time off their prison time if they participate in programming and demonstrate good behavior.
My daughter is on a good path now. She is clean and plans to stay that way. She has opportunities for work and housing once she is released.
She would do better for her remaining time of confinement by being placed in a transitional facility where she could work, or where she could become actively involved in community service.
It is time to heal our community members who are sick with a drug addiction or who have been traumatized. They need a compassionate and holistic approach to help them reach their full potential, rather than punishing them and forcing them into the revolving doors of prison.
What I want for Mother’s Day is for Arizona state lawmakers to step up in 2022 to do the right thing for Arizonans and pass smart, sensible, and bipartisan criminal justice reform.
Susan Campbell is an ACLU of Arizona Smart Justice volunteer.
